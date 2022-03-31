Lola Mae Barrick
Lola Mae Barrick, 82, of rural Center Point, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family at her home. The family greeted friends Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. A funeral service was held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Alice United Methodist Church in rural Center Point, pastor Sue Ney officiated. Burial followed at Alice Cemetery, in rural Center Point.
Lola was born March 26, 1939, in rural Hardin County, daughter of Emil and Winnie (Dannen) Deike. She graduated from Thornton high school and went on to Hamilton Business School in Mason City. Lola worked at Frank Enbusk CPA office in Mason City where she met her future husband, Francis. They were united in marriage June 18, 1960, at the First Reformed Church in Meservey. Lola worked at the American College Training Program in Iowa City while Francis attended the University of Iowa. In 1963, they moved to a farm outside Center Point where they raised their four children and forged great friendships with their community. Lola has been an active member of Alice United Methodist Church in rural Center Point for 59 years. She participated in Alice United Methodist Women, taught Sunday school, and headed up the bible school program for many years. Lola was well-known for the pickled beets, squash, baked goods, quilts and rugs she made for Lord’s Harvest. She was a member of Alert Homemakers, a neighborhood club, since 1963. Lola was a leader of the Livewire Lassies 4-H club for 12 years and member of Linn County Record Book Committee for six years. Lola enjoyed following sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved family vacations, bus tours with her husband and family gatherings. She will be greatly remembered and deeply missed by all.
Lola is survived by her four children; son, Jeffrey Barrick of Center Point; three daughters, Cindy (Lester) Franzen of Waverly, Laurie Barrick of Cedar Rapids and Jody (Terry) Shields of Lampe, Mo.; five brothers, James Deike (friend, Veronica Goodale), Leroy Deike, Roger Deike (friend, Anne Cooper), Marlin (Diane) Deike and Alvin (Sue) Deike; two sisters, Waneta (Ray) Leege and Evonne (Dale) Lents; six grandchildren, Kelly Franzen, Shawn Franzen, Rachel (Andrew) Wellman, Josie Anderson, Stephanie (Zack) Strong and Mark Ruiz; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis in 2021; brother, Donald Deike and four sisters-in-law, Carol Deike, Mildred Deike, Lois Deike and Cheryl Deike.
For two and a half years, Lola received the utmost care and support from the Oncology Department at the University of Iowa Hospitals, which will never be forgotten. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff with UnityPoint Hospice, for the care and compassion they gave to Lola during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in her memory, to be designated later.
Please share a memory of Lola at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.