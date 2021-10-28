NORTH LINNSenior Austin Hilmer started the Lynx off with a real nice kickoff return, but it took North Linn a few series of frustrating four and outs in the first quarter before a Tate Haughenbury pass to Hilmer put the Lynx up 6-0 with 2:21 to go.
Once that fire was lit, they went on a 40-0 scoring barrage in two quarters of play taking home a 46-16 win in the Class A First Round playoffs over Nashua-Plainfield on October 22 in front of a passing home crowd.
On a 4th and 4 Lynx punter Landon Miller and the Lynx offense successfully executed a fake punt resulting in a first down. A pass from Tate Haughenbury to Cael Bridgewater had the Lynx on the Huskies 15. A run by Cade Haughenbury took it to the three before and the over the shoulders pass from Tate Haughenbury to Hilmer took it to the one. A QB sneak on the next play put the Lynx up 12-0.
After a four-and-out from the Huskies, the Lynx next series was a bit of struggle with some uncharacteristic penalties along the way, on a 4th and 6th Tate Haughenbury found an open Bridgewater for a touchdown pass and a 18-0 Lynx lead. A successful field goal made the score 19-0.
Head coach Jared Collum said,”I thought we started slow, but the passing game got going in the second quarter along with our run game that came around late in the half.”
The Huskies, starting with good field possession and a pass interference call, put them on the Lynx 22 when Austin Hilmer ended the Huskies scoring hopes with a beautiful one-handed interception on the goal line.
With less than a minute left in the half the Huskies tried some trickery ending with Hilmer getting the interception, followed by a pass from Tate Haughenbury to Bridgewater with no time left on the clock and a 31-0 Lynx lead at the half.
The Lynx continued their great play in the third with the defense stepping up not allowing any points while putting up 15 of their own for a 46-0 lead. The Huskies put 16 on the board in the fourth for a final score of 46-16.
“We ran the ball well in the third quarter. Hilmer was outstanding with two picks and a fumble recovery as well as two touchdowns in the game.” Collum said, “Our defense was solid once again which gave us the opportunity to sub out in the fourth quarter.”
Oct. 29 Round 2 playoff matchup: Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (7-2) at North Linn, Troy Mills (9-0)
Winner will play the winner of the East Buchanan, Winthrop (8-1) at Lisbon (8-1) game
Individual stats include: rushing – Cade Haughenbury 13-90 one TD, Landon Miller 1-12, Tate Haughenbury 4-9 two TD, Brady Klendworth 2-2; passing – Tate Haughenbury 14/26 209 yds. four TD; receiving – Cael Bridgewater 5-105 two TD, Austin Hilmer 6-100 two TD, Landon Miller 1-3, Cade Haughenbury 2-1; tackles – Cael Bridgewater, Landon Paul 5.5, Brady Klendworth, Landon Miller, Jarin Peyton, Wyatt McMahon five, Blaine Baumgartner, Tyler Stanley 3.5, Trey McEnany 2.5, Austin Hilmer two, Corbin woods 1.5, Cade Haughenbury, McClaine Rauch, Lane Summerfelt one, Mason Walthart, Jake Van Etten 0.5.; sacks –Landon Paul, Corbin Woods one.
CENTRAL CITYOh, What a night. The Wildcats win their final game of the 2021 season with a 48-41 win over HLV, with their seniors having one more hokey pokey dance after leaving the field with smiles and tears in front of a packed house.
“We have loved watching you all play, work hard, improve, grow as a team, and love this game and each other.” Head Coach Matt Miers said, “Seniors, you have left your mark on the young men coming up after you... Be proud of helping them get better every day.”
The Wildcats final game against HLV was a fun and exciting game. It was a game that they knew was going to be challenging and would have to play well to win.
The Wildcats started out slow, but woke up as the game went along due in part to their offense starting getting some momentum after the first few series.
The O-line gradually took control and the Wildcat passing game won the game for Central City with Aiden Klostermann going 8/13 for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
“We grew up a lot this season. One stat that I am really proud of is we caused 23 turnovers on the year and only had 8 turnovers ourselves.” said Miers, “We lose five great seniors that we will miss, but return 23 players.”
Individual stats include: rushing – Aiden Klostermann 24-162 two TD, Jayden Hansen 12-78 two TD, Wade Yoder 1-2, Marcus Pruismann 1-1, Lucas Greif 3/-1; passing – Jayden Hansen 8/13 166 yds three TD, Lucas Greif 0/1, Aiden Klostermann 0/2; receiving – Brayden Rickels 3-104 three TD, Lucas Greif 4-34, Marcus Pruismann 1-28; tackles – Christoper Greif 7.5, Arwin Betzer, Wade Yoder seven, Jayden Hansen six, Brayden Rickels, Marcus Pruismann 4.5, Aiden Klostermann four, Lucas Greif 3.5, Favre Weber, David Munyakazi, Bob Bechthold two, Daiton Price 1.5, Luke Burds, Nolan Gates, Connor Clark one.
CENTER POINT URBANACPU celebrated senior night hosting the undefeated Mustangs of Independence and played with heart all night long. Head Coach Dan Burke commented he could not have been prouder of how the team gave it their all.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs were able to score on two passes for touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead at halftime.
The second half was all Indee as they went up 40-0. CPU was able to score on a 1-yard run by senior Collin Hoskins, along with a fumble recovery for a touchdown by senior Brycen Cunningham. Senior quarterback Braylen Havel ran it in the 2-point conversion to make the final score 40-14.
Hoskins led the team in rushing and passing. He also caught two passes and tallied 9.5 tackles and one sack. Hoskins as well as the entire CPU team gave it all they had tonight.
The CPU coaching staff would like to thank the senior players and managers for all their sacrifices for CPU football.
Individual stats include: rushing – Collin Hoskins 7-38 one TD, Cole Werner 13-36, Jarret Koppedryer 3-2, Brycen Cunningham 1-2, Braylon Havel 7/-7; passing – Collin Hoskins 2/3 59 yds, Jarret Koppedryer 5/16 56 yds, Braylon Havel 4/10 43 yds; receiving – Tucker Clark 5-49, Nathan Kurt 1-40, Collin Hoskins 2-29, Cole Werner 2-26, Christian Burkhart 1-14; tackles – Ryan Barth 11, Collin Hoskins, Kyle Kress 9.5, Kanon Tupa, Ethan Kress seven, Ben Opfer five, Jacob Estevez, Benajmin Leedom, Tyler Bark four, Drake Vangorder two, Brycen Conningham 1.5, Brandon Miller, Parker Luscomb, Tucker Clark, Joe Dufoe, Cody Crilly, John Grundmeyer one; sacks – Collin Hoskins one.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates season came to an end too early with a 28-6 loss at Wapsie Valley in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Alburnett ends the season with a 4-5 record.
The Pirates say goodbye to seven seniors who have all made a huge impact on the program going through plenty of ups and downs in their four years. This year’s senior class can be proud to know they kept up the strong leadership tradition that has been instilled in them from previous classes.
The Pirates took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter from a Connor Pass to junior Grayson Carolan for the touchdown, but they were unable to produce any more points with the Warriors controlling both sides of the ball racking up 263 rushing yards controlling the clock.
Seniors Connor Rock, Gavin Soukup, Hayden Baker, James Anderson, Jackson Graham, Caleb Smith and Isaac Moretz will be sorely missed and remembered for their dedication and hard work.
Individual stats include: rushing – Carson Klostermann 16-38, Rory McGargill 4-8, Gavin Soukup 1-7, Brody Neighbor 1-2, Connor rock 9/-7; passing – Connor Rock 9/23 one TD, Carson Klostermann, Mason Neighbor 0/1; receiving – Grayson Carolan 4-51 one TD, Braydon Osborn 4-32, Brody Neighbor 1-19; tackles – Carson Klostermann 11.5, Gavin Soukup 10.5, Brody Neighbor six, Rory McGargill five, Josiah Steen 3.5, Gunnar Keeney three, Grayson Carolan 2.5, Hayden Baker two, Connor Rock, Mason Neighbor 1.5, Gage Tallon, Luke Schneider 0.5.; sacks – Josiah Steen one.