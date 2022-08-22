If there’s one thing society has mastered in the past couple years, it’s adapting to change. COVID-19 lockdowns, gun violence and teacher shortages have forced schools across the country to take what’s happening and find a way to make it work. Another moment of change is happening within the North Linn Community School District, but staff, faculty and students are ready to adapt.

What was initially an Aug. 23 start date was moved to Sept. 6 as renovations in the middle and high schools continue.

