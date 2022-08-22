If there’s one thing society has mastered in the past couple years, it’s adapting to change. COVID-19 lockdowns, gun violence and teacher shortages have forced schools across the country to take what’s happening and find a way to make it work. Another moment of change is happening within the North Linn Community School District, but staff, faculty and students are ready to adapt.
What was initially an Aug. 23 start date was moved to Sept. 6 as renovations in the middle and high schools continue.
“We’re in the middle of our project and we’ve had some delays with product shipment,” Superintendent Dave Hoeger says.
The outdated heating and cooling in the middle and high schools is being replaced; this led to new water lines, duct work and lights. Adjustments to the design and structure of the roof needed to be made in order to support the roof-top units, which added a bit of construction time.
In addition, the science and family and consumer sciences classrooms were updated. Built-in desks and cabinets from the 1960s were in need of renovation; safety precautions were also taken, like replacing ventilation hoods.
“Our plan now is to have a safe area ready to go on Sept. 6,” Hoeger said.
Additional work will continue through the schoolyear, as well as a “Phase Two” set to begin next spring.