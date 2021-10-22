Our three Tri-Rivers conference teams ended their regular season on a winning note winning their final games before heading into the state playoffs. Center Point Urbana will host the undefeated Mustangs of Independence in their final regular season game on senior night Nov. 19. Central City’s season concluded with a two-game win streak.
North Linn 50 – Maquoketa Valley 0The Lynx ended their regular season as they had in five previous games this season with its sixth shutout on Oct. 15 against the Wildcats which is a new school record. The Lynx defense held the Wildcats to a mere 138 total yards with one takeaway.
head coach Jared Collum said, “Defense up front is a combination of: Landen Paul, Tyler Stanley, McLane Rauch, Trey McEnany, Wyatt McMahon, Corbin Woods, Josh Bean and Lane Sommerfelt. “Having that much depth has really helped us stay fresh during games.”
Another balanced attack from the offense and solid play from the defense allowed North Linn to put-up double-digit points in three of the four quarters. Tate had another good night behind center, throwing for 254 yards spreading out his four TD throws to four different receivers. Cade Haughenbury led the rushing attack with an even 100 yards on only nine carries. He also had a touchdown catch. Austin Hilmer hooked up with QB Haughenbury five times for 94 yards and one TD. Landon Miller and Jarin Peyton both caused havoc for the Wildcat offense with nice defensive games.
“Up front we’ve been solid all year.” Collum said, “The offensive line of Trey McEnany, Lane Sommerfelt, Tate Collum, Corbin Woods and Wyatt McMahon have really come together as a unit. They pass well and run blocking is improving.”
The Lynx will host Nashua-Plainfield on Oct. 22 in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cade Haughenbury 9-100, Tate Haughenbury 3-40 one TD, Brady Klendworth 5-39 one TD, Josh Bean 4-29 one TD, Blaine Baumgartner 2-9; passing – Tate Haughenbury 17/23 254 yards four TDs; receiving – Austin Hilmer 5/94 one TD, Cael Bridgewater 5/57, Cade Haughenbury 2/40 one TD, Lance Miller 2/30 one TD, Mason Walthart 2/25 one TD, Landon Miller 1/7; tackles – Landon Miller five, Jarin Peyton 4.5, Cade Haughenbury four, Cael Bridgewater, Landon Paul, Brady Klendworth 3.5, Blaine Baumgartner, Wyatt McMahon 2.5, Tyler Stanley 1.5, Tate Collum, Joe Beuter 0.5.
Alburnett 13 – Columbus 9The Pirates hosted Columbus in their final regular season game with a nice win after a disappointing loss last week at Wapello defeating the Wildcats 13-9.
The Pirates scored their points in the first half and were able to fend off the Wildcats in the second to end their regular season with a .500 record at 4-4.
Braydon Osborn and Rory McGargill accounted for the two Pirate scores in the first half.
Alburnett (4-4) will play at Wapsie Valley, Fairbank (6-2) in the opening round of the state play-offs on Oct. 22
Individual stats include: rushing – Carson Klostermann 16-75, Rory McGargill 10-57, Connor Rock 8-5, Brody Neighbor 1/-7, Braydon Osborn 1/-15; passing – Connor Rock 8/9 154 yards one TD; receiving – Braydon Osborn 3/72 one TD, Grayson Carolan 2/47, Gavin Soukup 2/26, Carson Klostermann 1/9; tackles – Carson Klostermann 10, Brody Neighbor six, Gavin Soukup 6.5, Rory McGargill, Hayden Baker four, Gunnar Keeney, Josiah Steen three, Grayson Carolan 2.5, Mason Neighbor, James Anderson, Luke Schneider one; sacks – Gunnar Keeney one.
Center Point Urbana 6 – Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42A tough start for the Stormin’ Pointers as they got behind 27-0 in the 1st quarter and could not find the firepower to make the comeback. The Bulldogs rushed the ball down the field on their first possession adding one pass along the sidelines. CPU held strong on the goal line but the Bulldogs eventually ran it in for a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter CPU’s defense was able to limit the Bulldogs to one touchdown. Midway through the second their luck changed after creating a Bulldog turnover on the CPU 20-yard line.
The Stormin Pointers offense started coming together, mixing up their drive formations and were beginning to move the ball down the field in the second quarter, putting together a couple double digit drives, but mis ques haunted them from putting points on the board.
Coming out of the half with the ball the Stormin Pointers offense kept their momentum going implementing another different formation for the drive, taking up the entire third quarter on a 19-play drive scoring drive. A key fourth and three first down from Menster kept the drive alive.
The one two punch of Cole Werner who rushed for a team high 62 yards and Collin Hoskins with some solid tough running took the Pointers down to the three-yard line before Hoskins plowed his way into the endzone for the score. The Bulldogs added one touchdown in the fourth quarter making the final score 6-42.
CPU will host Independence Oct. 22 for Senior Night.
Individual stats include: rushing – Cole Werner 23/62, Collin Hoskins 12/55 one TD, Brycen Cunningham, Christian Burkhart 1/0, Jarret Koppedryer 3/-17; passing – Jarret Koppedryer 3/15 51 yards, Collin Hoskins 1 for 2 18 yards, Braylon Havel 0/1; receiving – Tucker Clark 4/69; tackles – Ethan Kress 5.5, Benjamin Leedom five, Kanon Tupa 4.5, Ryan Berth, Brandon Miller, Collin Hoskins three, Drew Johannes, Braylon Havel, Jacob Estevez, Tyler Bark two, Ben Opfer, Parker Luscomb, Kyle Kress one, Drake VanGorder 0.5.
Central City 46 – Central Elkader 12The Wildcats continued their win streak on Oct. 15 with a dominating senior night win against the Warriors.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Hansen put together a solid passing game going 7/9 for 178 yards, including two touchdowns. 169 of those yards and both touchdown throws went to junior Brayden Rickels with a long of 68 yards.
The rushing attack which has not been a problem for the Wildcats in the second half of the season was again able to drive the ball down the field with ease. Sophomore Aiden Klostermann scored three of the Wildcats five rushing touchdowns with 117 yards on 17 carries. As a team, Central City rushed the ball for 220 yards on 35 carries, which included five touchdowns.
The Defense was led by sophomore Mekhi Benton with a team high 10 tackles, six of them being of the solo variety. The defense held the Warriors to only 214 combined yards in the win.
The Wildcats did not advance into the playoffs but they were able to add a game to their schedule and will play HLV at home on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
Individual stats include: rushing – Aiden Klostermann 17/117 three TDs, Jayden Hansen 7/49 two touchdowns, Lucas Greif 1/29, Wade Yoder 6/22, Bob Bechthold 2/8, Arwin Betzer 1/3; passing – Jayden Hansen 7/9 178 yards two TDs; receiving – Brayden Rickels 6/169 two TDs, Colton Nowadzky 1/9; tackles – Mekhi Benton 10, Jayden Hansen, Aiden Klostermann, Brayden Rickels, Marcus Pruismann 4.5, Luke Burds, Arwin Betzer four, Daiton Price, David Munyakazi 3.5, Colton Nowadzky three, Christoper Greif 2.5, Lucas Greif, Wade Yoder two, Matthew Klostermann one.