On May 29 at about 2:30 p.m. a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report of a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Matsell Park Rd. and Stone City Rd. near Matsell Park.
The deputy observed reckless driving, and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, refused to stop and drove away at a high speed. The deputy followed in pursuit of the vehicle. The deputy terminated the pursuit when he believed the driver was very intoxicated and had a child in the car.
The deputy then observed the vehicle in a field after it lost control. The vehicle came back onto the road at a slow speed. The deputy followed the vehicle until it stopped due to damage it had received from going into the field. The driver was taken into custody at Hart Rd and Matsell Park Rd. There was a five-year-old child in the car. Both Moore and the child were uninjured. The child was taken to his mother. Moore was taken to the Linn County Correctional Center and charged with OWI, fail to yield to emergency vehicle, child endangerment, and multiple other traffic charges.