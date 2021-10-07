Margaret Louise Hatch, born Nov. 11, 1941, passed away Sept. 23, 2021 in Cedar Rapids. She was the fourth daughter of six children of Howard A. and Mabel D. (Sands) Hatch. Her body was cremated by Murdoch Funeral and Cremation in Marion as planned by Margaret. An informal, private service is planned by the family at a later date.
Margaret resided in the Central City, Springville, Cedar Rapids areas of Linn County all her life. She attended elementary school in Central City and Junior High through graduating High School at Springville in 1959.
Margaret “Maggie” proceeded to further her interest in education, earning credits from Iowa State University and certification as a medical technologist at Finley Hospital. She worked at several hospitals in the Chicago, Ill. area to gain experience, returning to Linn County as a medical technician at St. Luke’s Hospital for another 30 years. She also earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Mount Mercy in 1975 and several other special registries in medical technology.
“Maggie” developed an allergy to latex and sought more training at Kirkwood Community College, earning an Associate of Applied Science in communications, which completed her career. Retirement allowed her to explore an interest in history and Hatch family genealogy with cousin Masa Bunting and nephew Chris Hatch.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Bonnie (infant) and Mary Jean Clark. She is remembered by Janet L. (John) White, Russell R. Hatch of Virginia and Judith Smith (Stanley); seven nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
The family suggests remembrances be sent to the donor’s choice. We thank you for your kindness.