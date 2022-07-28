Mark D. Pillard
Mark D. Pillard, 52, of Coggon, passed away from a sudden illness Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Mark was born Sept. 24, 1969, in Manchester, the son of Elwin and Maxine (Falconer) Pillard. He graduated from Central City high school before becoming a heavy equipment operator.
Mark was truly a kid at heart. The most important things to Mark were ice cold Pepsi, riding quads, the Marvel Universe, English Springer Spaniels, bad Hair 80’s music, ice fishing and his niece/nephews (greats).
No matter the weather forecast, he was willing and ready for a ride. He enjoyed ATV trips to Utah and other destinations. He constantly pushed the edge of what his quad could do. He enjoyed his weekends “water dogging” with friends and family and his QA Boyz. “Pillard” was in charge of documenting all the biggest thrills, jumps and spills.
It was his mission that his nieces’ and nephews’ first word be Honda. Mark loved to take the little ones for rides, all while teaching them life lessons such as “no belt slippers allowed”. He taught them how to bait a hook with whatever he had and most importantly, he taught them to be strong, confident and have no regrets.
Mark is survived and lovingly remembered by his son, Logan Pillard; siblings, Kenny (Roz) Pillard, Dean (Mary) Pillard, Sue (Ron) Fleming, Ann (Doug) Peyton and Jan (Tom) Heims; nieces and nephews, Kyle (Kristi) Pillard, Kali (Jed) Meeker, Kyann (Mark) Banghart, Dustin (Kendra) Pillard, Deana Pillard, Alissa (Jamie) Gray, Tyrone (Shannon) Power, Nathan (Judith) Power, Whitney (Nic) Ungs, Levi Peyton, Gwen Guilford and the great nieces/nephews who were his pride and joy.
Mark would say he was no one important but he played an important role in the lives of everyone in his family. He lived a simple life and did things the way he wanted. His motto which has been parroted by family: “Go Fast, Take Chances”.
In his memory a “Private Putt” will be held.
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Please share a memory of Mark at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
