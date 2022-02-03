Marvin Timmerman
Marvin ‘Marv’ Timmerman, 92, of Central City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Views of Marion of multi myeloma. Family greeted friends and family Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A funeral service was held there Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Burial will take place at Mt. Clark Cemetery in Central City at a later date.
Marv was born Jan. 6, 1930, to Delbert and Susan ‘Gyneth’ (Kelley) Timmerman in Manchester. He grew up on a farm in the Strawberry Point area. Marv entered the United States Army in November of 1951, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. He served honorably during the Korean War, a Corporal, as a tank driver. Upon discharge and transferring to the Army Reserve, he farmed with his father in the Clayton County area.
In March of 1955, Marv was united in marriage to Garnet Henderson. To this union, five children were born. They later divorced. The family moved west of Central City, where Marv farmed on his own. In the fall of 1966, they moved into town. At that time, Marv started hauling bulk milk as a relief driver for Sanitary Farm Dairy. He later purchased his own route, working for many years. Marv also hauled lime and later grain for Nagel Grain until he was 86. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Central City and the Delhi American Legion.
Marv loved driving his semi and visiting with the farmers and people he met along the way. He enjoyed coffee time at the Stove House with his ‘coffee buddies’, going to dances and playing Bingo at the Delhi American Legion. Marv especially loved his grandchildren, they were his pride and joy and always put a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Marv is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, Michael (Margaret Hunt) Timmerman of Central City, Gail Handeland-Sisler of Anamosa, Teresa Long (Sean) of Central City and James (Courtney) Timmerman of Central City; seven grandchildren, Joseph (April) Colehour, Anthony (Taffie) Timmerman, Kyle (David) Miller, Holly (Ryan) Kardell, Michele Long, Linsey Long and Braxton Timmerman; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way; one brother, Leland (Wilma) Timmerman; two sisters, Luella Linderwell (Howard) and Lucille Nelson; many nieces and nephews and special friend, Marian Peters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Lou Ann Timmerman; three brothers, Willis, Elton and Forrest Timmerman and son-in-law, Serge Sisler II.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the The Views in Marion for the compassionate care given to Marv.
