Mary Florence Marie (Willard) Moore, 78, of Springville, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family greeted friends and family Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service. A funeral service was held Monday, March 21, 2022, at Springville United Methodist in Springville, conducted by Reverend Guillermo Bongolan. Burial followed at Wilcox Cemetery in Viola.
Mary was born Aug. 14, 1943, in Delhi, daughter of Leon and Rose Ann (Pratt) Willard and graduated from Central City high school. On Nov.30, 1963, Mary was united in marriage to Verne Moore in Central City. She worked at Kmart until her retirement in 2000. Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church in Springville, where she volunteered countless hours during her retirement. She enjoyed living on the farm and gardening. Mary and Verne were members of the Cedar Valley Iris Day Lily Society. She was devoted to her family and loved them dearly. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children, Dicken (Jackie) Moore of Cedar Rapids, Franklin Moore (Roshiel) of Springville and Sharon (Binoy) Jacob of Lakeland, Fla.; eight grandchildren, India Moore, Angel (Matt) Emig, Buddy Moore, Elijah Jacob, Noah Jacob, Justin, Jessie and Frank Jr.; five great-grandchildren; sister, Leola Fisher of Marengo; four brothers, Robert Willard of Snellville, Ga., Howard Willard, Donnie Willard and John (Teresa) Willard of Independence; sister-in-law, Marie Willard of Lakeland, Fla. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verne Moore and two brothers, Clarence Willard and Leon Willard, Jr.