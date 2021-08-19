Beginning Monday, August 9, masks will once again be required at all indoor county facilities for employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. COVID-19 cases are rising in our community, fueled by the Delta variant. The Delta variant is more contagious than previous variants. The latest CDC guidelines, updated July 27, advise wearing a mask indoors in public if in an area with a substantial or high transmission rate. The majority of Iowa’s counties, including Linn County, are considered high transmission areas.
Linn County is requiring masks in county-owned facilities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to protect public health during this global pandemic. Linn County will make disposable face coverings available for the public at each county building.
“The information we’ve received about the Delta variant, its transmissibility, its lethality, and rate of increase in our community has prompted the Board of Supervisors to take this action,” said Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker. “We’re not doing this for political reasons, we are doing this because we believe it will keep people safe.”
By law, Linn County can require masks inside county-owned facilities, but is prohibited from passing policies requiring property owners to implement a mask policy.
“Implementing a mask requirement for county government buildings is one of the last remaining tools left to local governments by the actions taken by Governor Reynolds and the state legislature,” said Walker. “This is literally the only thing left we can do to protect our community.”
County buildings remain open to walk in traffic. However, residents and businesses may conduct county business online, by phone, by email, by mail and by drop boxes located outside county buildings. For questions about county services, please contact individual departments directly or visit Linn County’s website. Contact information for all county departments is available at www.LinnCounty.org.
The COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and others from becoming infected with the virus. For more information about COVID-19, including where to find a vaccine provider, visit www.LinnCounty.org/COVID-19.