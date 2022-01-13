Michael Albert Nielsen, 56, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at his home in Central City. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will greet friends and family from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at a later date.
Michael was born on January 11, 1965, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Raymond and Frances (Stechcon) Nielsen. He was a 1983 graduate of Central City High School. Michael farmed for many years with his father. Over the years, he worked for Food Waste Solutions, Schwan’s, and Schimburg Company. Michael enjoyed the outdoors, including snowmobiling, fishing, boating, and mushroom hunting. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael is survived and lovingly remembered by his two children, Seth Nielsen and Samantha Nielsen (fiancé, Chad Griggs), both of Marion, Iowa; parents, Raymond and Frances Nielsen of Central City, Iowa; two brothers, Dennis Nielsen of Springville, Iowa, and Steven Nielsen of Lisbon, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorials in Michael’s memory may be directed to the family.