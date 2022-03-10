Michael James ‘Mac’ McEnany, 74, of Walker, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, after a short illness. A Memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, with visitation continuing one hour prior. Burial with military rites will followed at Walker Cemetery.
Mike was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Manchester, to Donald and Louise (Lyness) McEnany. Mike was raised on the family farm near Ryan and graduated from St. Patrick Catholic School in 1965. On June 12, 1967, Mike was united in marriage to Beverly Jean Smith in Walker, where they made their home. He served in the United States Army from 1966-68 during the Vietnam War. Mike was a truck driver for Vigortone Ag Products for 27 years and Liebe Trucking for 11 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, feeding birds, driving around town with his dog, Millie, and snooping on the grandkids. Mike was a member of the Walker American Legion Ray Post #376.
Mike is survived by his sons, Scot (Manette) and T.J. (Thera) McEnany; four grandchildren, Kane (Vania), Nathan, Grady and Trey; great-grandson, Braxton McEnany; siblings, Lynette Ward, Mary Pat (Brian) Kucera, Kenny McEnany, Marcia (Randy) Fergesen, Judy Wendling, Sean (Pam) McEnany, Frank McEnany and Kevin (Tara) McEnany; sister-in-law, Pat McEnany and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Louise; wife of 51 years, Beverly McEnany; son, Kerry James McEnany; brother, Joe McEnany; brothers-in-law, Steve Ward, Larry Burke and Emil Wendling and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Burke.