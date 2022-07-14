Mitchell Allen
Siddell
Mitchell Allen Siddell released his earthly pains and went to be with the Lord July 3rd, 2022, after a sudden and short battle with cancer. Visitation was held Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Central City. A funeral service was held Monday, July 11, 2022, at United Parish in Coggon, with burial following at Coggon Cemetery.
The family asks that any monetary gifts be made to the Iowa Donor Network in honor of Mitch.
Mitch was born Jan. 10, 1959, to Gary and Ann (Kirby) Siddell in Manchester. Mitch spent his youth tending the family farm and, upon graduation from Maquoketa Valley high school in 1977, continued work with his family at Buffalo Bay Grain, later becoming an over-the-road truck driver. Mitch met his wife, Charlene (Schatzle), in October of 1979 and the two were married August 23, 1980, at the United Parish Church in Coggon, where they continued as lifelong members. They enjoyed traveling and had many adventures throughout their 42 years of marriage. While living in Coggon, Mitch served the community as a volunteer fireman and member of the Lion’s Club. He served as both Chief of the Fire Department and President of the Lion’s Club during his years of service.
On April 24, 1996, Mitch received a second chance at life via a life-saving kidney transplant. This selfless gift from a woman in New York allowed Mitch to enjoy an unprecedented 26 years of life as an organ transplant recipient. As listed donors themselves, Mitch’s wife and children encourage all to consider becoming organ donors.
One of his greatest joys in life was seeing the country through his travels as an over-the-road truck driver. Mitch traveled thousands of miles across the United States and Canada, delivering a wide variety of food product ingredients. Mitch’s hope prior to starting chemotherapy was to be able to return to the road and wear out his new truck prior to retirement.
His family and friends remember him as a man of few words and a gentle, loving heart. Always considerate and thoughtful, Mitch would often surprise his wife and children with small gifts of kindness and appreciation. The greatest gift he gave his children was being a model of strong work ethic. Always putting others before himself, Mitch worked many late nights and through years of pain from osteoarthritis to ensure a job was done and done well.
Mitch is survived by his wife, Charlene; their children, Jessica (Jason Brees) Siddell of Des Moines, Joshua Siddell of Coggon and Jennie (Josh) Schade of Walker; his beloved grandchildren, Charlie and Max Siddell-Brees and Madelyn and Elinor Schade; his parents, Gary and Ann Siddell of Coggon; siblings, Pat (Stan) Besler of Hopkinton, Chris (Wayne) Nieman of Richardson, Tex., Val Siddell of West Des Moines, Phyllis (Rod) Reicher of Dyersville and Tim (Janel) Siddell of Coggon; Charlene’s family, Phil and Sandy Schatzle and their children, Mike (Jody) Schatzle, all of Coggon, Dan (Debbie) Schatzle of Walker, Christine Schatzle and Deneen (Jon) Mangas, all of Coggon. Mitch is missed by many neices and nephews and their children.
Preceding Mitch in death are his grandparents, Ward and Edith Siddell and Francis and Artazena Kirby; grandson, Samuel Schade and brother-in-law, Gregory Schatzle.
Please share a memory of Mitch at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.