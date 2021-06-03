Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics students recently competed in the 2021 Iowa USTA Power Tumbling State Championships. There were 26 Iowa clubs that attended the meet with over 400 athletes competing.
The Moser School came home with 19 State Championship titles and 93 Moser athletes qualified for Nationals to be held in Rochester Minnesota June 14-19.
Mosers’ 19 State Championship Title holders over-all in 1st place were: Megan Pierschbacher, Kennedi Bevans, Tucker Erickson, Madelyn Troester, Lainey Payne, Ella Frieden, Caleb Crane, Lucas Sadewasser, Avery Brown, Adalyn Ostrander, Lexi Martin, Kenzi Lee, Paislee Hansel, Colton Wissmiller, Allison Klingman, Anna Digmann, Kennedi Benesh, Scarlett Benesh, Greyson Manning. (received high point out of all ages in that level.)
The following Moser Gymnasts also placed in flight awards 2021: 1st Place — Hayden Reimer, Delaney Brown, Brookynn Cline, Lailah Moyle, Kyla Ries, Jewel Hemry; 2nd Place — Annie Gulick, Kendall Wagner, Miya Pitz, Ella Davidshofer, Laura Pierschbacher, Julia Kuennen, Chloe Smith, Ruby West, Katie Lueck, Sylvia Kramer, Claire Manning, Canaan Corcoran, Matilda Kuhlman; 3rd Place — Emma Oberbroeckling, Brooklin Ante, Carley Hillebrand, Isabel Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Ella Digmann, Libby Knipper, Gabbi Funke, Kirsten Farmer, Aaliyah Corcoran, Myra Peyton, Brynn Bucknell, Lily Hall, Paige Vaske, Dagny Kuhlman, Lauren Gogle, Lucy Scherbring, Rachel Kaufman, Rosalie Blahnik, Jada Honkomp, Vivian Honkomp; 4th Place — Reagan Brown, Katelin Ante, Ava Nolan, Keely Recker, Mylie Elliot, Addison Norton, Avery Fette, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Makenna Behrends, McKinley Wulfekuhle, Hadlee Erickson, Ellison Wissmiller; 5th Place — Melanie Lutgen, Olivia Schindler, Ava Oberbroeckling, Elyse Konrardy, Gracen Hein, Elizabeth Hilliard, Derbi Holt; 6th Place — Makayla Gasper, Olivia Besler, Mackylie Marlowe, Jayda Even, Hannah Crane, Malin Phelps, Amelia Miller; 7th Place — Makenna Payne, Madilyn Payne, Raelynn Coanner, Lenox Moser, Lindsay Ruchti. 8th Place — Adayn Fette. State Petitions into Nationals (Injury) and with high scores prior, is Hannabelle Erickson, Destiny Wall, and Claire Jaeger.
Moser coaches are Debbie Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, and Luka Marie Schulte with studio locations in Manchester, Dyersville, Monticello, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Elkader, Guttenberg, and Edgewood.
Moser’s have been teaching area youth for 50 years in Tap, Jazz/Hip Hop, Ballet, and Gymnastics from beginners thru elite levels, recreational or competitive.
“We are very proud of our team members and their families for their dedication, determination, loyalty, and all their continued support and wish our athletes the very best at the 2021 National Championships in Rochester, Minn. in June,” said Debbie Moser.