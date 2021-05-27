The following student(s) received recognition for outstanding achievement at Mount Mercy University’s Honors Convocation on May 14: Cassandra Zimmerman, of Center Point, Most Outstanding Doctor of Nursing Practice Student; and Veronica Jons, of Walker, Outstanding Journalism Student Award.
Over 30 awards were given during the ceremony, recognizing students for excelling in academics and extra-curricular activities while demonstrating leadership and personal growth during their time at Mount Mercy.