A monument to American Revolutionary soldier Nathan Brown was rededicated at a ceremony Saturday, May 22, in Springville Cemetery — a ceremony attended by Sen. Joni Ernst. Local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution established the memorial.
Brown was originally born in Westchester, N.Y., and joined the Revolutionary War at the age of 14. He served as part of the Minutemen militia, with most of his service occurring in New York.
Following the war, Brown moved to Erie County, N.Y., then Kane County, Ill., before finally arriving in what would become Iowa in the area known as Springville. He and his family arrived at Springville in 1839. Brown passed away in 1842 and was buried at Springville Cemetery.
A monument for Brown was built in the cemetery in 1886 from the Kreb’s Brothers Monument Company.
Sen Chuck Grassley, himself a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, was unable to attend due to prior commitments. Chloe Clemenson, who will be serving in Grassley’s office in the next month, read a letter from Grassley in which he commended the efforts to preserve the rich history of Iowa and Linn County this restoration of a monument had to cater to.
“Brown is one of the soldiers who fought to defend Americans ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Grassley wrote.
Ernst praised the work of the DAR chapters, the Springville Historical Society and those who helped to contribute their work in restoring this monument and preserving an important part of American history.
Ernst noted the original monument weathered the harsh Iowa weather throughout the years, but was damaged in 1977 by a tornado and again, by the August 10 derecho.
“This monument stands as a testament to freedom, that it doesn’t come without a price,” Ernst said.
Marla Suter, state regent for the Iowa Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution noted that the restoration didn’t happen because of one group, but a collaboration and effort of several groups.
“This was the work of three chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution – the Mayflower Chapter, the Ashley Chapter and the Marion Linn Chapter,” Suter said.
Suter noted the first statue stood tall for a number of years before it had to be repaired, and that the statue should stand tall for decades from now to tell the importance of Brown and his service.
The monument was restored after a several-year fundraising campaign by area Daughters of the American Revolution groups and local donations to the cause over the past six years, raising more than $40,000 for the cause. Memorials by Michel in Solon completed the restoration work on the monument.
Members of the Sons of the American Revolution helped serve as color guard at Saturday’s dedication.