I’ve been a Boston Bruins fan since 2011 but this year, I’m also a fan of the New Jersey Devils, mainly because of Jack Hughes. Hughes was the number one first-round draft pick in 2019 and has lived up to the hype as one of the team’s top scorers. This season, he signed an eight-year contract extension with the Devils worth $64 million. Unfortunately, Hughes is out for the short remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
Fighting in hockey is nothing new, but the Devils game on April 3 brought about a fight that made me realize something about Jack Hughes.
Two weeks ago, the New Jersey Devils played the New York Islanders. Partway through the second period, New York’s Oliver Wahlstrom had a highly debated hit on Jack Hughes; some argue it was a clean hit, others argue it was an intentional knee-to-knee. Hughes went down and when he didn’t get up, his teammate P.K. Subban zeroed in on Wahlstrom and dropped his gloves for a fight that was over as quickly as it started. Hughes limped off the ice with what was revealed to be a low-grade MCL sprain and Subban, who was initially sent to the penalty box, was removed from the rest of the game.
Just a couple months prior to this, a clean hit by Los Angeles Kings player Carl Grundstrom sent Hughes to the ice. Even though he quickly bounced back up and seemed unfazed, his teammate Jesper Bratt responded by slamming Grundstrom into the boards and initiating a fight in Hughes’ defense.
The Devils’ willingness to fight when Hughes gets hit likely stems from a combination of two things. The most obvious reason is that Hughes has 26 goals and 30 assists for 56 total points this season, making him New Jersey’s second highest scorer after Jesper Bratt. The second reason is the result of a hit in October when Hughes was checked by Seattle Kraken player Jeremy Lauzon. Because of how he hit the boards and landed on the ice, his shoulder was dislocated and he had to miss 17 games during his recovery. Starting a fight every time Hughes is hurt is a pretty solid deterrent for future hits.
Even though Bratt has a similar record, Hughes is especially vulnerable to checks from opposing teams. The Devils are the team I watch most religiously so I may be catching these hits more often, but the fact so many Devils hits are on Hughes? It’s becoming more obvious. I understand their opponents are looking for a way to take out the biggest threat, but Jack Hughes is only 20 years old. If this is happening in the third year of his NHL career, what’s going to happen five, 10, 15 years down the road?
I don’t think fighting should be banned — it’s part of the fun of hockey. I don’t even think penalties on checking need to be tightened. Hockey players are notorious for playing through major injuries and having teeth knocked out just to hop right back on the ice. However, I do think something needs to be done to deter teams from targeting specific players. Maybe this means lighter penalties for players like Subban and Bratt who hop to their teammate’s defense. Jack Hughes’ future doesn’t need to be in constant jeopardy just because he’s good at what he does.