The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office hosted a collection site at Walmart in Independence for the DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 29. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, 80 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications were collected. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office had a total of 68 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications collected via the 24/7 drug drop box located outside of the Sheriff’s Office.
Since the drop box was implemented in April 2016, a total of 1,455 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications has been collected. This hints at the overall vast amount of unwanted, expired or unused medications in America’s households that can be safely disposed of utilizing DEA National Take-Back Initiatives and the many different drug drop box locations via law enforcement and pharmaceutical entities nationwide.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second to only marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America. The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends — and the home medicine cabinet. Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Therefore, proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
The next DEA National Drug Take-Back Day will be held in the spring of 2023.