A local parent of the Center Point-Urbana School District is trying to bring agricultural education to the district. Kim Lewis has had a love for agriculture after participating in 4H and FFA while growing up, and she hopes her children have the same opportunities.
Center Point-Urbana does not offer agricultural classes or an FFA program, and it has become Lewis’ mission to change that.
It started a few years ago with agricultural classes, and Lewis met many times with Superintendent Matt Berninghaus to hopefully start a program.
“Money is not the issue; it is the space. Our high school and middle school are very full on space, so we actually don’t have a classroom for it and that is the hold up,” said Lewis. “We are still at a standstill at this point.”
Currently, CPU has a shared agriculture program with Alburnett. Only 10 students were selected from the 80 registered for the shared program.
Berninghaus said they appreciate the partnership with Alburnett for the opportunity for CPU students to have an agriculture education.
“The Center Point-Urbana School Board has been supportive of expanding educational opportunities for CPU students,” said Berninghaus. “This was evident by unanimous Board support of the 28E sharing agreement with the Alburnett School District, which allowed CPU students to enroll in Agriculture Education courses during the 22-23 school year.”
Steiger Manson, a senior at CPU, was one of the 10 students to commute to Alburnett for classes.
“The commuting has been okay. The biggest problem with it is that we are late to our last class, every day. Luckily, we have a great teacher who is supportive and understands the situation we have been placed in,” said Manson.
Manson said the classes have been fine, but it is not ideal for students wanting agriculture classes. Manson has also been fortunate to be part of the Benton County 4-H program showing pigs, exhibiting static projects and a member of the Iowa Swine Jackpot Series. Still, he wishes CPU had an FFA program for different opportunities and education.
“With our own program, students would be able to take the courses they signed up for and have the chance to get involved in FFA,” said Manson. “FFA could give them an outlet to find their niche and thrive as a young person. There is most certainly something for everybody in FFA. The amount of Career Development Events, Leadership Development Events, and Supervised Agricultural Experiences is endless. If you can think of it, you can do it through FFA; anything from growing plants, welding, or raising cows.”
Agricultural education is important, and Manson said it helps students and others to know where their food and fiber are coming from before it is in the grocery store.
“We could help people, who aren’t necessarily as involved in agriculture, more clearly understand what all goes into agriculture and the production of the food that they are eating,” said Manson.
Berninghaus added, “I remain optimistic regarding the potential for the Center Point-Urbana CSD to further expand educational opportunities for students by either continuing to partner with the Alburnett CSD or by establishing an Agricultural Education Program at CPU.”
Lewis continues working on bringing awareness of the need for agricultural program at CPU. She said she spoke at September’s school board meeting about needing their own program because student interest is so high.
“To me, this is common sense at this point that we need to have a program because it is the right thing to do for all of the kids,” said Lewis.
Lewis and a group of parents and students walked in the CPU Homecoming parade with their large bull on a trailer, handing out information about “Bring FFA to CPU” Sept. 28. She said the response has been overwhelming as many parents, community members and local organizations are asking how they can help to bring agriculture opportunities to CPU students.
Lewis is hoping the school will be able to have its own agriculture program for the 2023-2024 school year.
“To me, the biggest thing is, more so than just FFA, is helping these kids that maybe don’t understand agriculture,” said Lewis. “Agriculture is the biggest career opportunity for the state of Iowa and us not allowing these kids to have an ag class to learn more about what they actually could be doing when they graduate; is not fair to those kids.”
For more information about “Bring FFA to CPU,” follow their Facebook page.