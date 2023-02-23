National FFA week is held Feb. 18-25. Alburnett FFA is celebrating FFA week by having dress-up days for school and also having a variety of different events throughout the week including activities held for elementary and middle school students.

Feb. 20 starts the week off with ‘Merica Monday. Students are to wear their best America-themed outfits. Monday also begins our school-wide emblem hunt, there will be an emblem hidden throughout the school every day of the week for students to find. Rounding out Monday evening is the Sub District FFA Leadership Contest which will be held at Midland High School in Wyoming beginning at 4:30 p.m.

