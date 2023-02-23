Alburnett FFA attended National Convention with 12 members receiving their American Degrees: from left, Jake Airy, Ellie Cooper, Alexis Lough, Keely Sloan, Breanne Balderston, Jordan Balderston, Grant Soukup, Cutter Shefelbine, Raina Brown, Nash Hamilton, Brady Hospodarsky, and Lindsey Hospodarsky.
National FFA week is held Feb. 18-25. Alburnett FFA is celebrating FFA week by having dress-up days for school and also having a variety of different events throughout the week including activities held for elementary and middle school students.
Feb. 20 starts the week off with ‘Merica Monday. Students are to wear their best America-themed outfits. Monday also begins our school-wide emblem hunt, there will be an emblem hidden throughout the school every day of the week for students to find. Rounding out Monday evening is the Sub District FFA Leadership Contest which will be held at Midland High School in Wyoming beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Timber Tuesday is Feb. 21, and students are to wear their best camouflage outfit for school. Feb. 22 is Wild West Wednesday, where members of are students will dress up in their best western/country attire for the day. Wednesday is also the annual drive your tractor to school day which is an exciting day for some of our members as they drive or ride to school on a tractor.
Blue and Gold Thursday is Feb. 23, students can wear their FFA apparel or support by wearing blue and or gold to school. Members are very excited to host “Ag Olympics” this year for middle school students. Middle Schoolers will get to practice various agriculture skills and tasks as they complete the course through the gym. Finally, Friday, Feb. 24 is a no-school day for students, but members will be there bright and early to serve breakfast to the Alburnett staff and facility to show their appreciation for all they do throughout the year.