The Alburnett Fire Department is looking for more volunteer firefighters. On the empty locker, it reads, “Have you thought about helping your community? This Locker could be yours. Contact an Alburnett Fire Department member for questions.”
The Alburnett Fire Department is still settling into its new fire station and continuing old traditions while adding new ones.
Alburnett Fire Chief Steven Graham said they have been in the new station for 18 months and do not miss the old building; it was too small and hardly had room for the fire trucks and firefighters.
Since moving, the new station has many options for storage and space. Graham said they have had to move some things around a couple of times because they just don’t know what to do with the space or found a better place to store the gear.
The space has allowed firefighters to roll fire hoses up in the building, and includes a space for volunteers to bond and hang out.
“We would have never had this kind of space at the old station, but for the younger kids, this is a place for them the opportunity to hang out together,” said Firefighter Brenda Leach.
In the new station, the department community room is for anyone to use for meetings, graduation parties or more. Graham said anyone interested in using the area can contact City Hall.
With a new location and more space, some old traditions are not leaving the department, including their Halloween trick-or-treat stop. Residents are welcome to stop by Oct. 31 during the city’s trick-or-treat times, pick out some treats and have a cup of hot cocoa and hot cider while getting a view of the station.
The department also gives a ride to Santa Claus in its firetruck every year on the first Saturday in December. Also, special volunteers from the department care for his reindeer while he makes an appearance during the parade.
The department also does other community outreach, including fire prevention with the Alburnett students, CPR and fire-extinguisher training, medical stand-by at sporting events, and parades during the year.
“We want people to know we are not just here when they call 911,” said Leach. “If there is somebody here the kids always like to see the trucks and we don’t want the kids to be afraid.”
The department also will continue its annual fundraisers as it hopes to update some of its apparatus and upgrade some equipment. Full-turn bunker gear is near $15,000 per firefighter, and even upgrades are not cheap. Graham said the city council has been wonderful to work with and appreciates the support for the community’s fire department.
The department is made up of volunteers serving the Ottercreek township, including 36 square miles of rural Linn County and the city of Alburnett.
“Our calls are 85% medical calls,” said Graham.
Currently, there are 18 volunteers and 10 EMTs. The volunteers’ ages span between 18 and the 70s. Graham said more volunteers are needed due to a shortage, especially during the dayshift.
A new tradition the department wants to bring back is the department’s explore program. Graham said they want to add an exploring program through the high school for ages 16-18. The program will give participants experience in firefighter training and assisting others during some calls. Participants are never placed into dangerous situations or calls.
“They cannot do a lot, but it is experience needed to get more firefighters,” said Graham. “We don’t have any right now, but we would like some.”