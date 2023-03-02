lnl-03022023-nws-alb-lions-trivia-night
Alburnett Lions Club is hosting a trivia night March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

 Contributed photo • Susan Gehring

The Alburnett Lions Club is hosting its seventh annual Trivia Night, March 11, at the Alburnett Elementary gym. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and trivia will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The competition will consist of teams of a maximum of eight individuals. Teams will have an entry of $100 per adult table or $50 per student table. Guests without a team will be required to pay $15 per adult and or $10 per student. The Lions Club requests team registrations only and requests no walk-in registrations.

