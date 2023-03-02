The Alburnett Lions Club is hosting its seventh annual Trivia Night, March 11, at the Alburnett Elementary gym. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and trivia will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The competition will consist of teams of a maximum of eight individuals. Teams will have an entry of $100 per adult table or $50 per student table. Guests without a team will be required to pay $15 per adult and or $10 per student. The Lions Club requests team registrations only and requests no walk-in registrations.
Teams will have 10 trivia categories with 10 questions per category. Each question will be worth one point, with a total of 100 points for a perfect score. Each team will have approximately 45 seconds to collaborate and answer each question.
Mulligans will be available, which is a “freebie” or “pass” when answering a question. If a team cannot come up with an answer to a trivia question, participants can use a mulligan. Mulligans will only be purhased before the trivia starts, and each team will be allowed to purchase 10 mulligans for $20.
Along with trivia, teams are encouraged to participate in the table decorating contest. The table with the best-themed team and decorations will win five free mulligans; the second-place team three, and the third-place team will win one. Judging will begin at 6:10 p.m.
The winners of the Trivia Night will win cash; first place is $200 and second $100.
Roberta Carver, the Lions Club Secretary, is one of the members helping to plan the evening and said she looks forward to everyone enjoying themselves.
“(We are looking forward to) the fun we have. Everyone seems to enjoy themselves.” said Carver.
Throughout the night, door prizes will be up for grabs, along with chances for raffle prizes and silent auction prizes from 120 different community donors. Also new this year is the live auction, including four different prizes: a 22-inch Blackstone two-burner Grill, donated by USA Communications; four free admission tickets for any one-hour escape room, donated by owner Nina Scott of the Fantastic Escape; two hours of virtual golf for up to eight guests, donated by owner Bob Meisterling of Ringer Golf; and Cub Cadet four-Cycle Blower/Vacuum, donated by Midway Outdoor Equipment.
Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and their own beverages. Lemonade and water will be provided, and no alcohol will be allowed.
“We have potluck snacks for the evening, which allows participants to enjoy others’ company,” said Carver.
All proceeds will go to the Lions Club of Alburnett Foundation to help fund Operation PiratePack, Pirate Meals and other community projects. Operation PiratePack provides nutritious bags of kid-friendly, non-perishable food for children and teens qualifying for free and reduced lunch during the weekends and school breaks. The Pirate Meals provide extra meals for needy families and individuals in the Alburnett community during holidays and school breaks.
“These programs are both available at no cost to the parents, guardians or community participants and are not funded through the school. There is a growing need in our community and area each year. Thus, the Alburnett Lions chose to support these programs,” said Carver.
Carver said the trivia night idea started after their son Caleb held a trivia night as a fundraiser in Marshalltown.
“He attended one of our meetings and shared information, and the Club decided to try it. It has grown every year since then,” said Carver.