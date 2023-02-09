Lacey Neighbor stands with the other Miss Greater Des Moines Scholarship Program winners: from left, Miss Metro’s Outstanding Teen, Lacey Neighbor, Miss Greater Des Moines’ Outstanding Teen Rachel Kiel, Miss Greater Des Moines Alexis Ashton and Miss Metro Rebecca Chia.
Lacey Neighbor of Alburnett was awarded Miss Metro Outstanding Teen while competing in the Miss Greater Des Moines Scholarship Program Jan. 7.
“I won the title, and it is kind of crazy,” said Neighbor. “Overall it was a very good experience. I loved it and I am excited to keep going.”
Neighbor did a mock interview, fitness challenge, and tap dancing during the competition for the talent portion. Neighbor said the challenging part of the competition was her tap dancing portion, even though she has been tap dancing since she was three.
“I have choreographed my own route for every pageant I have done. I have cut the music, I have choreographed, picked out the costumes by myself,” said Neighbor. “It was challenging.”
At the Miss Greater Des Moines Pageant, Neighbor choreographed her tap to “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons.
Neighbor will compete in June at the state pageant for Miss Iowa State Outstanding Teen, in the Quad Cities. She said she will start preparing with a board to help her with modeling, interviews, dresses and more.
Neighbor has been competing in the Miss America Pageant System for a year and has competed for Miss Cedar Valley, Miss Iowa Outstanding Teen and Miss Polk County. With the COVID pandemic, Neighbor was eligible for an extra year to compete in the teen pageants before moving to the miss pageants.
The interest in pageants was sparked after Neighbor’s mom suggested the idea. Her mom had experience in pageants after competing in the USA system. Neighbor picked the America System due to the competitions working in her schedules and the sponsorships.
The first pageant that Neighbor attended was the Miss Cedar Valley Competition. After deciding to give pageants a chance, she signed up at the last minute and ended up winning 2022 Miss Cedar Valley’s Outstanding Teen.
“I got my initiative all written out the night before, I wore an old dance costume, my mom’s prom dress,” said Neighbor. “It was a crazy weekend, to say the least.”
Since then, Neighbor has received many sponsorships and scholarships from competing, along with meeting new friends and staying connected with them.
“We support each other, and it is really a sisterhood, not just a pageant,” said Neighbor.
Through the year of experiences, Neighbor said she has seen herself grow in life skills.
“I have learned so much, especially in the interview portion, on how to speak, to use my hands, how to stand up tall, all these different things you will need in a job interview or something that will help me later in life,” said Neighbor. “It is crazy to learn how to be a better person through one program.”
Neighbor is a senior at Alburnett Community School and is involved in basketball, track, softball, dance, National Honor Society (NHS), musical, choir, yearbook/newspaper and participates at Kennedy High School as a swimmer and a diver.
It can sometimes be challenging to balance all the activities, but Neighbor likes it.
“I like to stay busy. It helps me kind of stay focused on a lot of things, and I love my Google calendar. It is very helpful,” said Neighbor.
In her free time, she likes to spend time with family and friends, watch movies, and do seasonal activities like snowboarding, boating and more.
After high school graduation, Neighbor is planning on attending college and continuing to dive.