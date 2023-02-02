Paul Richardson’s shadow box was reunited with his son Bruce Richardson and daughter-in-law Micki, of Manchester, after being found at the Center Point American Legion. From Left, Barry Hatch, Christopher Peacock, Micki Richardson, Bruce Richardson and Doug Labs.
Paul Richardson, bottom center, served in World War II in the United States Army 84th Infantry Division ‘Railsplitters.’ During his time, Richardson took part in three campaigns, helped liberate a concentration camp and was a highly decorated hero receiving the Bronze Star Medal, European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and more.
The Center Point Legion Post 297 discovered an unknown veteran’s shadow box and, with the help of Facebook, the medals and memories were reunited with the family.
Legion members Christopher Peacock, Doug Labs, Barry Hatch and others were cleaning out a couple of filing cabinets when they came across a shadow box with medals belonging to Paul Richardson, a World War II veteran awarded the Bronze star, among others. Peacock said they had asked other members if they knew a “Paul Richardson’’ and many others did not, leaving the three members stumped. They knew the magnitude of Paul’s service based on the medals displayed in the box.
“I was like holy crap, that is a bronze star,” said Labs. “‘You just don’t get that for being in the services,’ I said. ‘Somebody is probably looking for it.’”
Peacock and others agreed to ask the public for help through the power of social media. Center Point Legion posted a photo of the shadow box to Facebook, asking anyone to help find the owner or family. Over 2,000 people interacted with the post, including Becca Kirk, who began searching online for Paul.
“I knew it was something that meant a lot to someone because if that was a family member of mine, I would really want those memories back,” said Becca.
Becca found Paul’s obituary and, through searching on Facebook, she found Paul’s living descendants, his son, Bruce and daughter-in-law Micki Richardson, of Manchester. Micki had a mutual friend of Becca and Peacock, Johnna Nunemaker, who messaged her to look at the post.
Bruce recognized the photo in the bottom center of the shadow box as his father, and within 18 hours, the Richardson family was reunited with something they had no idea was missing, Paul’s shadow box.
“We had no idea that it was missing,” said Micki. “We thought it was at my mother-in-law’s room at the nursing home. We had no idea there was something out there.”
Bruce and Micki presumed was it with his stepmother Winona, but something happened after downsizing and moving to a nursing home in Marion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The family and Legion members still have no idea how it ended up in Center Point, but Bruce is thankful it was taken to an American Legion.
“When I saw the picture of it, it really caught me by surprise, “ said Bruce. “I am beyond thankful for the people who took time to track us down. Otherwise I wondered where it went.”
Bruce and Micki were also surprised to see the Legion found Paul’s coffin flag and reunited them with it.
“In this day and age, I am not a big fan of social media, you see so much negativity, people bashing. When something like this happens, it does reaffirm your belief in humanity again,” said Bruce. “It is so nice to see it used in a positive way. It meant a lot to me.”
Legion member Greg Kirk said, “The Legion is for veterans helping veterans, even if they have passed.” The Center Point American Legion honored Paul and his service and made Bruce an honorary member of the Sons of the American Legion and Micki an honorary member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
“That hit home,” said Bruce. “We may shed a couple of tears,” added Micki.
Greg explained the shadow box is full of stories, and the Richardsons are able to pass down the memories and stories confirming Paul’s service to generations and his legacy living on.
Paul was born four miles west of Coggon and grew up on a family farm. He signed up for the war at 19 and served in the United States Army. He did his basics in Texas and was immediately sent to France a few months after D-Day (June 6, 1944). He was with the 84th Infantry Division ‘Railsplitters,’ and took part in the Battle of the Bulge from December 1944–January 1945 and spent time after the war ended in Germany.
During Paul’s deployment, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, among others. The Bronze Star honors a service member in “either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.”
“Being awarded the Bronze Star, he did something or put his life on the line, said Labs. “The thing that separates him from the Medal of Honor is he didn’t die.”
Bruce said his father never talked about what he saw or did. Paul kept that part of his life with his war buddies.
“He really appreciated and loved the guys he served with,” said Bruce.
Micki said, Paul was a very humble man, always contributing it to his unit. Bruce said they had no idea it was that magnitude of service.
After the war, Paul returned to Iowa and farmed near Coggon and, later in life, moved to Manchester and retired in Walker. Through the years he worked at Allis Chalmers, Rockwell Collins, Iowa Manufacturing and General Mills, but he was a farmer at heart and a member of the Manchester Legion. Paul died in 2008, doing what he loved, farming.
After this experience, Bruce and Micki want others to know and help support their local American Legion and to make an effort to get to know the men who have served.
“I have so much respect for veterans, what they do, what they still do, and what they continue to do even after they are not in the service anymore,” said Bruce. “It is not the selfish cause; it is for the community and for the members.
Center Point Legion members said if you or someone you know finds medals without their owner bring them to your local American Legion. Veterans will attempt to reunite the awards with the service member or their family.
“Veterans will take care of other veterans — we want to make families reunited with their memories of their family,” said Greg.