The Center Point Legion Post 297 discovered an unknown veteran’s shadow box and, with the help of Facebook, the medals and memories were reunited with the family.

Legion members Christopher Peacock, Doug Labs, Barry Hatch and others were cleaning out a couple of filing cabinets when they came across a shadow box with medals belonging to Paul Richardson, a World War II veteran awarded the Bronze star, among others. Peacock said they had asked other members if they knew a “Paul Richardson’’ and many others did not, leaving the three members stumped. They knew the magnitude of Paul’s service based on the medals displayed in the box.

