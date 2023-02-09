Apple Creek Coffee Co. in Center Point has been open for four years and continues to grow. Allison and Stephen Folkers purchased O’Brien’s Java House in July 2019 and relaunched the business as Apple Creek Coffee Co. in 2020, serving coffee and ice cream.

“I think coffee is the best when you are able to enjoy it with someone else,” said Allison Folkers. “The best thing I have gotten out of purchasing this business is the relationships I have made in this town and just in general. I love Center Point and the surrounding communities.”

