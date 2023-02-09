Apple Creek Coffee Co. in Center Point has been open for four years and continues to grow. Allison and Stephen Folkers purchased O’Brien’s Java House in July 2019 and relaunched the business as Apple Creek Coffee Co. in 2020, serving coffee and ice cream.
“I think coffee is the best when you are able to enjoy it with someone else,” said Allison Folkers. “The best thing I have gotten out of purchasing this business is the relationships I have made in this town and just in general. I love Center Point and the surrounding communities.”
Apple Creek Coffee Co. is not just the usual coffee and ice cream shop but also has a majority of “Iowa Made” products, including cupcakes, baked goods, wines, teas, jewelry, candles, mittens and more.
“I like to highlight people who are from around here,” said Folkers. “I really love Iowa and this town, and it is important to support each other.”
Currently, Apple Creek is gearing up for their Valentine’s Day seasonal products, including themed drinks, candy arrangements, chocolate-covered strawberries, handmade truffle boxes and Red Velvet cookie cakes.
The shop will also host a “Galentine’s Night Out” Feb. 9 from 5-8 p.m. Folkers said the event will highlight mocktails, wine, coffee and tea tasting, photo ops, desserts and make-and-take earrings, candles and bracelets with small local businesses.
Folkers said it is hard to believe it had been four years and sometimes it was a blur. During that time, Folkers experienced and survived the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scary at times, but the shop pivoted, and Folkers believes faith and the community of Center Point helped the business thrive during 2020.
“We got shut down and that was terrifying. I had only owned the business for seven months, and it was like either you’re going to make it or not,” said Folkers. “It was the town that kept us alive and I believe that through and through.”
Folkers said the true entrepreneurship of keeping going and having the faith of a business owner kept the “go get it” spirit alive. The community support helped keep the drive going, too, as loyal customers kept coming back and new customers came.
“I had a bunch of goals laid out for 2020, and believe it or not, I hit them all,” said Folkers.
The business goals were to get an espresso machine, launch more ice cream and coffee products and rebrand the business. The drive-thru also was a success during the pandemic as it was starting to be utilized.
“I don’t want to dwell on that year, but it was a great year even though we had this huge obstacle in front of us.”
Folkers said the August 2020 Derecho happened, and while the building was not damaged, it became a community resource for victims of the storm to have a place with electricity, wifi, cool air and a place to rest.
In 2021, the business was at a simmer after an eventful year. In December, the Folkers welcomed a son, Oliver. Folkers said with her great staff who manage Apple Creek, she doesn’t have to be there and could work behind the scenes while raising her son with her husband.
Folkers said more revamping is coming in 2023 to Apple Creek. Folkers hopes to update the seating space and kitchen space to accommodate baking and lunch simultaneously, adding soup to their dinner menu on Saturday and, later this year, adding software to help with online orders.
“We have the foundation; now we are just building up,” said Folkers.