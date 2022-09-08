lnl-09082022-nws-railroad
Jenny Barnett of the African American Museum of Iowa, speaks on the Underground Railroad in Iowa at the Center Point Historical Society annual Log Cabin Festival, Aug. 28.

 Contributed Photo

Jenny Barnett, of the African American Museum of Iowa, gave a talk on the Underground Railroad to about 50 guests at the Center Point Historical Society’s annual Log Cabin Festival, Sunday, Aug. 28.

The presentation featured Iowa’s role in the story. Barnett pointed out, that though Iowa was always anti-slavery, there were enslaved people here. In the first years of Iowa as a territory (1838) and state (1846) settlers from slave states outnumbered settlers from northern states, and the slaveholders brought their slaves with them.

