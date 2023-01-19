lnl-01192023-nws-bird-ag

Brenna Bird is sworn in as Iowa Attorney General, Jan. 5. Bird is the first Republican to hold office since 1979.

 Contributed Photo

Brenna Bird was formally sworn in as Iowa Attorney General at the Iowa State Capitol, Jan. 5. Bird was elected Nov. 8, 2022, the first Republican to hold the office since 1979 after defeating Democrat Tom Miller.

“I am thankful to have earned your trust to work for you as attorney general, and I’m excited to get to work for the people of Iowa,” said Bird. “On day one, we took immediate action by joining lawsuits, prioritizing victims in the criminal justice system, and hiring all-star prosecutors.”

