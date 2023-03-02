Dye-Benion American Legion Post 297 in Center Point is expanding efforts in the community of Alburnett to help bring together veterans and residents in the area. Currently, Alburnett does not have an American Legion Post.
“There is really kind of a veteran void, and we are trying to fill that,” said Center Point Legion member Chris Peacock.
The idea came after Mike Givens, of Alburnett, joined the Center Point Legion, got involved in activities and wanted to take back to his community. While there was no specific event leading up to the decision, said Peacock, all the legion members were on board and agreed to start outreaching in Alburnett.
The Legion is planning on doing a couple of different activities this spring, including starting its Veteran of the Month program. Nominations come from community members and are sent to the Center Point Legion, where the post picks one to honor for the month. Recipients are given a large banner to display in their year, an honored post on Facebook with some information about them. Alburnett veterans will be able to have a free lunch at Givey’s Place and a free dinner at Fullers Pub and Grub.
February’s Veteran of the Month was Givens, who served in the Air Force from 1981-85.
Peacock said the Legion always checks with the Veterans if they wish to be recognized for their service. Sometimes it is a veteran’s wish not to be recognized, and the Legion will honor their wishes.
Another outreach the Center Point Legion is working on is a gun raffle with all proceeds going toward Alburnett Youth activities. The drawing is for a bronzed silhouette American Flag 9mm Glock, April 22, at Giveys Place.
The Legion will also do other outreach and annual community events like the town’s car show and Benefit Days.
“Our hope is to recognize veterans in the community, so neighbors know neighbors, and that is just the first step to get the community involved with each other,” said Center Point Legion member Barry Hatch.
Legion Member Doug Labs said the outreach in Alburnett also gives veterans a place to go.
“Alburnett veterans don’t have a place to go and join,” said Labs. “Our post is 10 miles down the road, and they are welcome to join us.”
Peacock added that the Legion is there to help men and women who have served to have an outlet, whether providing a safe space, home visit or phone call, members are there ready to answer and help.
The Center Point Legion started its Veteran of the Month program about a year and a half ago and it has since snowballed, bringing the community closer. The program is helping bring awareness to the general community of those who have served in the US military or the magnitude of how the veteran has served.
“For years, the Legion was just here, and you see them in the couple of parades, a couple of funerals a year and our pancake breakfast. When we took on the role of what we have started, the community really accepted it tenfold,” said Labs. “We are hoping what we are doing at Alburnett will catch on as well.”
The Legion has started getting involved in the community with different fundraisers in Center Point, including UTV rides, sponsoring youth sports, fall festival, advance reading club, earmarked money for EMS and Fire department flagpole memorials, and much more. The Legion is planning events through 2023, including a Cinco de Mayo celebration, another UTV Ride with the Freedom Foundation and more.
The hope is that interest in the Alburnett community will snowball similarly to Center Point. The Legion will be there to help and hope someday, other Alburnett veterans and community members will want to do the same.
“Community interaction is what builds a community,” said Peacock. “The main goal is having people come out and be a community.”
To submit a name for Veteran of the Month in the Center Point or Alburnett area, contact the Center Point American Legion Facebook page, a Legion member or a staff member at Givey’s Place. To keep up with ongoing events, follow the Center Point American Legion’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DyeBenionAmericanLegion.