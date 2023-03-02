The Center Point-Urbana Community School District is looking for a new superintendent after Matt Berninghaus was named the next superintendent of the Webster City Community School District.
Berninghaus wrote in a post on the school’s Facebook page that he has “mixed emotions” about leaving CPU, but it has been a privilege to work for the district.
“Over the past seven years, it has been a privilege to work with dedicated principals, directors, central office staff, teachers and support staff who have focused on providing high levels of learning for all students,” wrote Berninghaus. “There is still much to accomplish this year, and I plan to remain focused on doing what is best for all students.”
Berninghaus has led CPU since 2016 and June 30 will be his last day. He will start his next chapter at Webster City Schools starting July 1.
Before his current position, Berninghaus spent many years at the Armstrong-Ringstead/North Union CSD in various positions, including vocational agriculture teacher, guidance counselor, at-risk coordinator, principal, special education director and coach.
The Webster City Community School District is located in Hamilton County and serves the communities of Webster City, Blairsburg, Duncombe, Kamrar, and Williams. The district has about 1,750 students enrolled.