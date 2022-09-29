Central City celebrates homecoming Sep 29, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Many Wildcat fans gather along the streets of Central City to watch the homecoming parade on Sept. 21. Laura Drummy • Staff Photos Buy Now Many teachers, students, coaches and locals rode on floats in the parade as children waited for candy to be thrown. Buy Now The elementary students show off their school pride of red and black by riding their bikes through the homecoming parade presented by the PTO. Buy Now A young Wildcat fan waves at the Central City High School football team during the parade; many players waved back. Buy Now The junior class homecoming float resembles a boxing ring, portraying the Central City Wildcats and Easton Valley Hawks facing off. Buy Now The sophomore class homecoming float took this year’s theme, “let’s get ready to rumble,” predicting the Wildcats will knock out the Easton Valley Hawks when they play Sept. 23. Buy Now The freshman class homecoming float throws candy at spectators while in the “octagon.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland homecomingAnamosa homecomingMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performanceParlor on Main is now OpenNew priest took unusual pathMount Vernon Alumni Hall of Fame announces 2022 inducteesSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Lisbon purchasing LUCAS devicePat – the girl from Nevada, Iowa Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.