The Central City Fire Department continued its tradition of the poster contest. Third graders Liam Cizadia and Kayleigh Rose were awarded trophies and certificates for the best posters from left, Lieutenant Rickie Fox, Fire Chief Mike Mosher, Firefighter Al Fleming and Elementary Principal Alexis Pieper.
The Central City Fire Department continued its tradition of the poster contest. Third graders Liam Cizadia and Kayleigh Rose were awarded trophies and certificates for the best posters from left, Lieutenant Rickie Fox, Fire Chief Mike Mosher, Firefighter Al Fleming and Elementary Principal Alexis Pieper.
The Central City Fire Department took part in National Fire Prevention week at the Central City Elementary School Oct. 14. Chief Mike Mosher, Lieutenant Rickie Fox and Firefighter Al Fleming spoke to kindergarten through third-grade classes about fire safety and took questions from students.
Students were able to see the firemen in their full bunker gear, including the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Mosher said he wanted to demonstrate their gear so students would not be scared of firefighters in the event of a fire.
Students were also given a tour of Truck 184, a 1,500-gallon tank and pump providing water to six hose lines, which has an onboard generator for floodlights and carries essential equipment for fighting fires.
Students were able to take home a junior firefighter hat, a booklet and a smoke detector.
The Central City Fire Department continued its tradition of poster contests with the third-grade classes. This year’s theme was “Fire won’t wait; plan your escape.” The volunteer department looked through each poster and awarded one winner per class.
“Some of the (posters) are really neat,” said Mosher.
This year’s winners were Liam Cizadia and Kayleigh Rose; both were awarded a trophy and certificate for their hard work.
National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) started National Fire Prevention Week and celebrated its 100th year of teaching children and adults how to stay safe in the event of a fire from Oct. 9-14. Each year, Fire Prevention Week is held the week of Oct. 9 to observe the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 that killed approximately 300 people, destroyed 3.3 square miles of Chicago and left 100,000 residents homeless.