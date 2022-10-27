The Central City Fire Department took part in National Fire Prevention week at the Central City Elementary School Oct. 14. Chief Mike Mosher, Lieutenant Rickie Fox and Firefighter Al Fleming spoke to kindergarten through third-grade classes about fire safety and took questions from students.

Students were able to see the firemen in their full bunker gear, including the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Mosher said he wanted to demonstrate their gear so students would not be scared of firefighters in the event of a fire.

