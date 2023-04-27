lnl-04272023-nws-cc-mainstreet-cc-go-1a
Central City Mainstreet organization is transitioning this year to Central City Growth Organization (CC GO!) to serve the future of Central City better.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

After 22 years, Central City Mainstreet is rebranding its organization to serve the entire community of Central City. It was announced Jan. 3 on Facebook the organization was leaving the Mainstreet Iowa Organization to transition into a community development group renaming themselves Central City Growth Organization (CC GO!).

Before transitioning, Central City Mainstreet was an organization made of citizens who are passionate about their town and work closely with local government officials, volunteers and businesses to rehabilitate and revitalize the historic downtown through promotion, organization, economic vitality and design. Mainstreet Iowa oversaw Central City Mainstreet to ensure the specific criteria were met to remain a Mainstreet Iowa Community.

