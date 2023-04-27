After 22 years, Central City Mainstreet is rebranding its organization to serve the entire community of Central City. It was announced Jan. 3 on Facebook the organization was leaving the Mainstreet Iowa Organization to transition into a community development group renaming themselves Central City Growth Organization (CC GO!).
Before transitioning, Central City Mainstreet was an organization made of citizens who are passionate about their town and work closely with local government officials, volunteers and businesses to rehabilitate and revitalize the historic downtown through promotion, organization, economic vitality and design. Mainstreet Iowa oversaw Central City Mainstreet to ensure the specific criteria were met to remain a Mainstreet Iowa Community.
Board President Christopher Caldwell said the change came because Central City has changed over the years and currently does not fit in the Mainstreet Iowa family of communities. The board decided in December 2022 that the organization needed to restructure to be sustainable for the future of Central City.
“Mainstreet Iowa and CC GO! believe the town of Central City can do good work without being under the umbrella of Mainstreet Iowa,” said Caldwell. “The primary goal of 2023 is to take a pause, circle the wagons, maintain the things we care about and are passionate about, but truly have an introspection year.”
Caldwell added, “In the future, we may partner with Mainstreet Iowa again, but now is not that time.”
CC GO! will still work on preserving the downtown district of Central City through economic development but now formally expands its focus to all of Central City and its businesses.
“For Central City and the surrounding district, the organization is not changing,” said Caldwell. “We are still looking at extending the current financial opportunities to anyone wanting to start or grow a business in Central City.”
The new name of CC GO! was picked because the board believes it encompasses the organization’s fundamental goal: grow Central City today, tomorrow and beyond.
“We currently have a good balance of businesses, abundant traffic and a very healthy community,” said Caldwell. “Central City is an amazing community and I am glad I call it home.”
CC GO! will be maintaining its traditional events, including the annual Fourth of July parade, Central City Benefit Golf Tournament in August and Holiday on Main in December. Caldwell said to continue these staple events; volunteers are needed.
Caldwell said due to the need for more volunteers, the Central City Parks and Recreation board will be operating this year’s Farmers Markets, every Thursday starting June 1 through Sept. 29 from 4-6:30 p.m. at Veterans Park.
Other seasonal events, like the Octoberfest, will not be held by CC GO! The board cannot properly sustain them as there is not enough support to coordinate. Caldwell said if a citizen expects an event this year or is compelled to help coordinate an event, they are invited to contact any board member: Caldwell, Jason Levenhagen, Jennifer Betzer, Adam Griggs and Annadee Betzer; or attend CC GO! board meetings on the third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m.
“We would thoroughly desire any new members who are interested in serving. With a larger organization body, many hands make light work,” said Caldwell. “We, the board, are very happy to give anyone the details we have for the events and help anyone transition to being able to run them themselves.”
Caldwell said the board is progressively working on the rebranding period during board meetings, working on sustainable principles before picking back up with a fresh start in 2024.
“Truly, it might seem like a lot is changing,” said Caldwell. “Yes, it’s changed, but it is a new coat of paint on the same structure.”
For more information on CC GO! or to volunteer, contact 319-432-1928 or call the City office at 319-438-1713.