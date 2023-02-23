Central City-Springville FFA has 33 members for the 2022-23 school year. The goal this year is to grow the chapter membership and active FFA members. This year we have been working on that and being more involved members of our communities.

To start, during the summer, we had multiple members show at the Linn County Fair and help work in the “Ag-ucation Zone,” which is one of our FFA member’s SAE projects. Then we moved on to the Iowa State Fair; this year, we had two members exhibiting at the fair, and one member worked as a Grandstand Usher. In early August, the Chapter officer team had their annual chapter retreat to plan all the FFA activities for the next year, such as attending different conventions, conferences, planning chapter monthly meetings and activities and planning our different community service events/activities.

