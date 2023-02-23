Central City-Springville FFA has 33 members for the 2022-23 school year. The goal this year is to grow the chapter membership and active FFA members. This year we have been working on that and being more involved members of our communities.
To start, during the summer, we had multiple members show at the Linn County Fair and help work in the “Ag-ucation Zone,” which is one of our FFA member’s SAE projects. Then we moved on to the Iowa State Fair; this year, we had two members exhibiting at the fair, and one member worked as a Grandstand Usher. In early August, the Chapter officer team had their annual chapter retreat to plan all the FFA activities for the next year, such as attending different conventions, conferences, planning chapter monthly meetings and activities and planning our different community service events/activities.
One particular event that we would like to highlight was our Feed a Family food drive. In November, we collected various food donations, canned fruits and veggies, boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, boxed desserts, and juices to fill boxes for families in the two communities. This year we added a new element: donation boxes at two local businesses, Parlor on Main in Central City and Sally’s on Broadway in Springville. With the use of these boxes and the donations that we received at the schools, we were able to have more than enough to feed all 20 of the families, which was our goal. The Linn County Farm Bureau helps us by donating the turkeys that are also included in the meals.
Our FFA chapter will be celebrating National FFA week in a few different ways. They will be competing in various contests with the hope of advancing to the next level. They will be hosting Teacher Appreciation activities to thank them for their hard work. We will have an ice cream social for the chapter members, and finally, we like to have a few fun activities like a scavenger hunt, to get the members involved.
Finally, we will kick off our Stuffed Animal Drive during National FFA week to collect new stuffed animals and donate them to the Stead Family Children’s hospital in Iowa City. Last year we were able to donate over 50 stuffed animals; this year, we were hoping to double that donation.
We want to thank all the parents and community members who have supported us in every way possible; without your support, we would not be able to succeed, grow, achieve, and continue to grow our chapter goals. Central City-Springville FFA is grateful for all its supporters.