Stanley L. Donahue, 36, of Chicago, was taken into custody June 21 at 12:44 p.m. on Aldrich Rd near the intersection of Hwy 13 for the incident at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Hwy 13 in Coggon.
According to officials a KCRG news crew observed a person matching the description in the area being searched and contacted law enforcement. Donahue is facing charges of robbery first degree, attempted murder, possession of a firearm as a felon, willful injury and disarming a peace officer.
Officials says the investigation is ongoing, however, evidence supports the charges against Donahue. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their patience and assistance while the investigation was taking place in the Coggon area. The Sheriff’s Office also extended gratitude to the numerous local, county, state and federal agencies that assisted with the investigation and apprehension of Donahue.
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy, William Halverson, suffered serious injuries and had multiple gunshot wounds during the robbery. He remains in serious, but stable condition at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Halverson is a seven-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office.
“This was a tragic and needless shooting that resulted in serious injuries to one of our deputies who was merely doing his job to protect the citizens of Linn County,” said Brian Gardner, Linn County Sheriff.