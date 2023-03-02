A Chicago man accused of shooting a Linn County Deputy and robbing the Coggon Casey’s in June 2021 was found guilty on all charges, Feb. 21.

Stanley Donahue, 37, was convicted of 10 charges, including attempted murder of Linn County Deputy William Halverson, as well as two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, trafficking stolen weapons, willful injury resulting in serious injury, disarming a peace officer, attempting to elude, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

