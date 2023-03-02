A Chicago man accused of shooting a Linn County Deputy and robbing the Coggon Casey’s in June 2021 was found guilty on all charges, Feb. 21.
Stanley Donahue, 37, was convicted of 10 charges, including attempted murder of Linn County Deputy William Halverson, as well as two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, trafficking stolen weapons, willful injury resulting in serious injury, disarming a peace officer, attempting to elude, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Donahue was accused of stealing $300 in cash and cigarettes from the Casey’s in Coggon on June 20, 2021, and led the workers to the store cooler before Deputy Halverson responded to the scene.
When Halverson arrived and entered Casey’s, the deputy was shot several times by Donahue, hitting Halverson in the leg and hip. After fleeing the gas station, Donahue led authorities on a 14-hour manhunt before he was taken into custody June 21, 2021, at 12:44 p.m.
Halverson spent several months recovering and has since returned to duty.
In a written statement, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner thanked the Linn County Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office and the jury for achieving the guilty verdicts. Gardner also applauded Halverson for his attitude and determination during his recovery.
“I would like to thank Deputy Will Halverson for his positive attitude and determination, which allowed him to recover from these devastating and traumatic injuries and return to work,” said Gardner. “Deputy Halverson’s return to full duty exemplifies the honor it truly is to be a public servant and protect the residents of Linn County.”
Donahue faces up to 112 years in prison. A date for sentencing will be set later.