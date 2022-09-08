Coggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest Home

Coggon will celebrate its 132nd Harvest Home on Sept. 10 keeping the tradition alive since 1890. Though the event has changed through the years, its original purpose continues — to provide a time for friends and neighbors to come together to celebrate our community.
The first Harvest Home was held Aug. 19, 1890. The following article appeared in the Central City News-Letter in September:
“The Harvest Home at Coggon was a success. The cool morning prevented the crowd from gathering as early as it otherwise would have done, but before noon the grove was well filled with a choice selection of the citizens of Northern Linn. The stand was beautifully decorated with the fruits of the farm, showing that this year the labors of the farmer have been bountifully rewarded. The music was fine. Music by the Coggon Cornet Band and vocal by the Glee Club of Coggon. Seldom have we been permitted to listen to more appropriate addresses than at this time. Good order prevailed, and the day was one of cheer and thanksgiving for all. Long live Coggon to enjoy many Harvest Homes!”
Coggon is proud to be celebrating its 132nd Harvest Home. To start the day, coffee and donuts will be served at Historical Hall, 123 E. Main Street, from 7-10 a.m. Silent Auction baskets will be on display with the winning bids being announced at 7:30-8 p.m.
The Car Show will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include a unique group of hot rods, classics, and antique cars, lined up on the west end of Main Street. Trophies and ribbons will be presented to the top picks in various categories.
Coggon’s Harvest Home parade will be at 11 a.m. following the normal route. Recently the Coggon Fire Department located Coggon’s first fire engine, a 1938 Ford Pumper truck. It was given to our local fire department by an individual who had hoped to renovate it. Coggon is excited to have its first fire truck back in our town and hope to showcase it “unrenovated” in the parade.
The Kids Fair on Main Street follow the parade and include kids’ games, BIG bubbles, chalk the walks and street, face painting, and balloon animals. There will be a Hay Bale Toss competition for adults and kids located on the north side of the Main Square.
Coggon’s Main Street will be lined with scarecrows individually created and named for the Scarecrow Contest. Voting will be done by the public at Historical Hall and prizes will be awarded to the top “three” winners.
The Clemons House, built in 1887, will be open from 12-3 p.m. Centenarian Bob Henderson will be available to answer questions about Coggon’s history and tell a few stories. The Clemons House is owned and maintained by the Historical Society and contains interesting historic artifacts displayed in several themed rooms — a kitchen, adult and child’s bedrooms, school classroom, military veterans’ room, doctor and dentist offices, a quilt room, as well as a large collection of promotional items from prior Coggon businesses. Of special interest is the actual wedding dress worn by Rita Coggon Shireby formerly of Sheffield, England, and the daughter of William Coggon, namesake of the city.
What’s a fair without fair food? Several vendors will be located at the Main Square including Loosies CR, Comfort Food 154, Totally Rolled Ice Cream, as well as Buchanan House Winery arriving in the afternoon. Try the Root Beer Floats served at the Historical Hall from noon to 9 p.m.
This year Cooper’s Place from Ryan will provide alcoholic beverages from 11 a.m. until midnight.
Sept. 10 happens to be the date for one of the most important Iowa football games — Iowa vs. Iowa State. Plan to attend a Viewing Party at the Coggon Legion Hall located at the west end of Main Street. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and the game will be shown on multiple TVs from 3-6 p.m. Soda and popcorn will be sold inside and a freewill donation to the Coggon American Legion will cover your ticket to the game. Come and cheer for your favorite team.
There will be a Street Dance on the west end of Main Street from 8 p.m. to midnight featuring “Blues Rox.” Their genre includes rock and blues.
As our founding residents wrote in 1890, “Long Live Coggon to enjoy many Harvest Homes.”
Join as Coggon celebrates its 132nd Harvest Home on Sept. 10.