Coggon Celebrates 132nd Harvest Home
Clemons House, 126 E. Main Street, built in 1887, was the first building on Coggon’s Main Street.

Coggon will celebrate its 132nd Harvest Home on Sept. 10 keeping the tradition alive since 1890. Though the event has changed through the years, its original purpose continues — to provide a time for friends and neighbors to come together to celebrate our community.

The first Harvest Home was held Aug. 19, 1890. The following article appeared in the Central City News-Letter in September:

