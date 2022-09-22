Coggon Celebrates Harvest Home Sep 22, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Giant bubbles were part of the Coggon Harvest Home at the Kid’s Fair. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now Many children at Coggon Harvest Home played in a sandbox filled with corn during the Kid’s Fair. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now Many participants passed out candy during the parade to celebrate Harvest Home Day. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now Coggon’s Main Street was lined with scarecrows during the weekend, and the public was able to vote for their favorite. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Buy Now The Clemons home was open during the day with Centenarian Bob Henderson answering questions. The home was built in 1887 and was the first building on Main Street. Todd Hunt • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Sept. 10, Coggon celebrated the 132nd Harvest Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAnamosa homecomingSpringville volleyball: New No. 1 in 1A?Tenacious, dedicated volunteer passes awayMount Vernon Homecoming festivities continue tonightParlor on Main is now Open‘It’s time to keep going:’ Next steps already underway for gymAnamosa passes gym bondAnamosa football: Comeback falls just shortMarching Mustangs ready for competitionsSpringville-Central City cross country: Breakthrough performance Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.