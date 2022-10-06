Residents were able to take a look at the department’s newest truck, Engine 194, made in 2020. Other equipment was available to look at, including the department’s water tanker, UTV and special operations trailer.
The Coggon Fire Department hosted “An Evening on Us,” an appreciation night for their residents and rural fire District 7, Sept 24. The Department took the opportunity to serve its residents a three-course meal and gave a presentation about their services and equipment, presented by Deputy Chief Jason Hartman, and what the Department offers in services with their equipment and training.
In 2020, the Coggon Fire Department replaced Engine 195 due to the age. Engine 194 was added, and Hartman and others to put thought and suggestions into building the new fire truck for the community.
“A lot of good work went into a building committee making sure we all got what we wanted in the Engine,” said Hartman. “The apparatus we buy really fit the community that we are in, and it fits us as firefighters.”
Another service Coggon Fire Department provides is Tank 190. In the rural part of Linn County, not every property has a local fire hydrant. The Department is able to carry its water, so when responding to an emergency, the flames can be put out quickly.
Finally, a new addition to the Department is its “Special Operations Center.” The large trailer is able to carry critical equipment in an emergency for grain bin accidents, rope rescues, ice rescues and bottle filling station for firefighters and includes the Department’s UTV.
“We just don’t run EMS calls or fire, there are a lot of other things that happen. Basically any time the police can’t handle it, they call us. Unfortunately, we have to be ready for about anything,” said Hartman. “It is important to have somewhere to put all [equipment] where it was easy and accessible and ready to roll down the road.”
The Coggon Fire Department covers more than these three services, with fire and EMS services to respond to emergencies. The Department has also repurposed vehicles to keep adapting to what is needed for the community and city.
The Department also told residents the firefighters train twice a month, practicing with fire structures, auto accidents, saw uses, EMS training and special operations training like a grain bin accident.
“Everything we do is inherently dangerous, and that is unfortunately part of the job. In order to be safe requires a ton of training,” said Hartman. “I put these guys through training every month, twice a month, making sure we are ready to go whenever the bells ring. They really work hard and it is a real testament of the oath they have given to the city.”
The Department wanted to host a night like this to show their appreciation but asked the community to be their advocate to help recruit new volunteers.
Duty with the Department is volunteer like many rural departments. Fire Chief Brian Rowe said they usually have about 24 volunteers, but they are currently at 14.
“Across the United States, volunteers are extremely short in the fire service. It is not just in Iowa or here, it’s everywhere, and unfortunately, we are no exception for that,” said Rowe.
Rowe said people have moved out of town, have a demanding job, moved to full-time fire careers or whatever the case; the volunteer count is falling.
“Right now, we are sitting at 14 [firefighter], and maybe you think it doesn’t sound too bad, but when you consider you used to run with 24-25 and now you’re down to 14, that’s a huge loss,” said Rowe.
Rowe asked the residents who attended to be the Department’s advocate when finding more volunteers, male or female.
“We have not yet missed a call even though we are running with so few people, and I shudder the day we would miss a call,” said Rowe. “Be our advocate.”