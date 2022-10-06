The Coggon Fire Department hosted “An Evening on Us,” an appreciation night for their residents and rural fire District 7, Sept 24. The Department took the opportunity to serve its residents a three-course meal and gave a presentation about their services and equipment, presented by Deputy Chief Jason Hartman, and what the Department offers in services with their equipment and training.

In 2020, the Coggon Fire Department replaced Engine 195 due to the age. Engine 194 was added, and Hartman and others to put thought and suggestions into building the new fire truck for the community.

