The construction of a bridge between Coggon and Troy Mills was set to begin the week of April 24. The Coggon Road Bridge over Walton Creek, located between Seven Hills Road and Sutton Road, will close for replacement.
The road will be closed to all traffic approximately 1,500 feet east of Seven Hills Road. The detour will be posted and run from Troy Mills Road to Central City Road East and then Highway 13 North.
Curtis Logan, assistant Linn County engineer, said the bridge needed replacement due to its age. Rehab work was not practical anymore as it nears its end-of-life expectancy.
The bridge was built in 1958 and currently has a weight limit due to its condition. Logan said the new bridge will be wider at 40 feet which will include a shoulder for snow removal and will be able to accommodate legal weight limits. The life expectancy of the new bridge is 75 years.
Weather permitting, the project should take four to five months to complete.
“It is time for it to be replaced,” said Logan. “Obviously, it is going to be a pain for people, but once it is done, they are going to have a nice brand new bridge that shouldn’t have any issues for a very long time.”
The overall bridge replacement cost is $909,462.21 and was awarded to Jim Schroeder Construction of Bellevue.