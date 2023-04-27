lnl-04272023-nws-coggon-road-bridge-1a
The Coggon Road bridge between Seven Hills Road and Sutton Road will be closed for replacement for about four to five months.

 Laura Drummy • Staff Photo

The construction of a bridge between Coggon and Troy Mills was set to begin the week of April 24. The Coggon Road Bridge over Walton Creek, located between Seven Hills Road and Sutton Road, will close for replacement.

The road will be closed to all traffic approximately 1,500 feet east of Seven Hills Road. The detour will be posted and run from Troy Mills Road to Central City Road East and then Highway 13 North.

