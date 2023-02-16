lnl-02162023-nws-weather-kid-1a

Lane Ingle-Shaw, 15, of Coggon, manages “Midwest Weather” Facebook page, where he shares his passion for predicting and forecasting weather.

 Contributed Photo

Lane Ingle-Shaw, 15, of Coggon, has a love for forecasting weather. It started at the age of 7 when Ingle-Shaw started watching news stations and videos about the weather. By 10, he started looking at models and blossomed into forecasting weather.

“I self-taught myself. It did take a while, a few months, but it is not that hard,” said Ingle-Shaw.

