Lane Ingle-Shaw, 15, of Coggon, has a love for forecasting weather. It started at the age of 7 when Ingle-Shaw started watching news stations and videos about the weather. By 10, he started looking at models and blossomed into forecasting weather.
“I self-taught myself. It did take a while, a few months, but it is not that hard,” said Ingle-Shaw.
Ingle-Shaw wanted to share his passion for weather and started the “Midwest Weather” Facebook page in July 2020. His page predicts short-range, mid-range and long-range forecasts using just weather models and a radar.
“I make my own forecasts,” said Ingle-Shaw. “I don’t look at news stations or the National Weather Services. It is just me looking at models and figuring it out.”
In the two and half years of managing the Facebook page, Ingle-Shaw has gained nearly 15,000 followers in the Midwest and beyond. He said he gains the most followers during weather outbreaks like severe or winter weather events.
“I sometimes woke up to 300 new followers after a winter storm,” said Ingle-Shaw.
To maintain a large following, Ingle-Shaw said he has to be accurate with predictions; otherwise, the page will lose followers. He also tries to keep the page clean of negativity and hate by watching the comments and feedback.
Since beginning his page, Ingle-Shaw said there had been some memorable storms he has forecasted, including some large blizzards in the Dakotas and, locally, the August 2020 derecho. Ingle-Shaw has been storm chasing, pursuing the Dec. 15, 2021, derecho and tornado outbreak, following the storm in Iowa to Illinois.
“I have been outside with the tornado warnings, and it is not the best idea because obviously you could be struck,” said Ingle-Shaw. “I look at the radar every single second, so I know what’s happening.”
Ingle-Shaw said he, through his page, is known for his winter weather forecasts and accuracy. Last winter alone, he gained over 3,000 followers.
“It can be overwhelming at times,” said Ingle-Shaw. “But I am used to it now that I am able to handle it.”
Ingle-Shaw tries his best to respond to all messages and tries to read through comments, but he is still a full-time student, a freshman at North Linn.
“When it is active (weather), I will do about five to six hours,” said Ingle-Shaw. “When it is not active, one to two hours a day.”
His teachers are supportive of his work and know about his weather page. When he has free time, homework is done, or when he is in science classes, he can continue tracking the weather and managing his page.
Ingle-Shaw plans to study meteorology at the University of Illinois after graduation.