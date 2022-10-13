Though I grew up in rural Iowa and lived on a farm at various times in my childhood, we were not a farm family. After several years of working as a “hired man” for farmers, my father worked in town for co-op elevators. That said, rural America and agriculture remain close to my heart.
As a teenager, working for area farmers was my source of income.
I am grateful for the farmers who gave me work opportunities and who taught me a lot about life in general and work in particular.
Eppo and Bertha Welp and their son, Marion, farmed just south of our little town and hired several of us town kids for a variety of jobs. I remember baling hay, walking beans and vaccinating hogs on the Welp farm.
Working for the Welps always included a wonderful noon dinner, complete with pie for dessert. It was Eppo Welp who taught me the value of rest. After a large noon meal, Eppo led the crew to a place in the shade where we stretched out on the lawn for a half hour rest. Those large meals had a chance to digest before we tackled the work at hand.
When it was time to settle up, Marion paid us in cash and when determining our hours he included the after-lunch rests and then rounded things up to the next full hour. The Welps never seemed to have difficulty getting help.
My friend, Doug, and I “walked beans” for Adolph Klaver and his son, Ken. While Ken was rather quiet, Adolph carried on fascinating conversations while we chopped weeds out of the long rows of soybeans.
One of those conversations was about the previous night’s Red Skelton show and Juliet Prowse, the attractive actress who had danced on the show. Adolph teasingly asked Doug and me about the dancer’s beauty and we awkwardly agreed she was indeed beautiful.
Teenage boys appreciate attractive women but are uncomfortable discussing such things with guys their grandfather’s age. Adolph, in a situation I totally understand today, got a big laugh out of our awkward responses.
A highlight of working for Adolph was the noon meal in their comfortable farm kitchen. Adolph’s wife, Ollie, obviously enjoyed cooking for hungry young guys and those hungry young guys enjoyed Ollie’s cooking.
From Adolph I learned that old guys can have a sense of humor; something that will surprise you when you’re only 15 years old. This old guy remembers Adolph fondly.
In the fall of 1965, I worked several Saturdays for Henry Klosterbuer. Henry and I baled hay, cleaned out a chicken house and performed other tasks on his farm. His wife, Bina, had been my Sunday school teacher when I was much younger, and I enjoyed spending time with them. Those Saturdays I worked for Henry always included a delicious noon meal prepared by Bina.
Henry taught me the value of kindness. Though most of the farmers I worked for nearly 60 years ago were good to me, Henry’s personality and smile projected a kindness toward a teenager just trying to make a buck. I remember Henry Klosterbuer for his kind smile and his gentle demeanor.
I also mowed grass for a local farmer, Adolph Jansen, and his caretaker niece, Ina Cormaney. From time-to-time the job included mowing not just their sizeable lawn but around the out buildings on their well-kept farmstead.
After a short time of mowing, Ina brought me a glass of juice and a couple of homemade cookies for a snack. Before I completed the entire job, juice and cookies would appear again at least once and sometimes more often.
I began mowing for Adolph and Ina before I could drive and Ina shuttled me from my home in town to their farm and back in her beautiful aqua and white 1958 Chevrolet. It was difficult to believe a retired school teacher drove such a hot car.
Again, Adoph and Ina’s kindness (and a beautiful Chevy) provide lasting memories.
Our parents taught their kids the value of work and these farmers, and others, made that work more enjoyable and memorable. And when you look at me, you can see I gained a lot from those excellent farm meals, too.
