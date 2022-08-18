To say CPU senior Moorea Brown has been very busy preparing for the inaugural 2022-23 girls sanctioned season is an understatement.
After placing third last year at the state meet, Moorea has been nonstop with her strength and conditioning training, and some high-level competitions this off season.
Moorea said, “I’ve done the typical off season wrestling and then lifting everyday sometimes twice a day. Beyond that I just try to live a healthy life, nothing special, just bike rides, long walks, and swimming because that’s what I enjoy doing in the summer.”
Let’s take a look at what Moorea’s off-season life and competitions have been like. She wakes every morning and does farm chores before she heads off to nanny (job #1). She works at Hy-Vee (job #2) on the weekends. She still finds time to go to club practices, and garage lifting in the evenings throughout the week. She spends about two hours a night (usually until midnight) lifting at the gym.
“She’s always on the go. And ALWAYS striving for improvement,” her father Chris Brown said. “I can’t wait to hear CPU’s plan for the girls wrestling team this year because I have no doubt, she’s GOING ALL THE WAY! great work kid.”
On February 27th she competed at the Iowa AAU girls state championship placing seventh. She followed that up with competing in the Twin River High School Duals in West Des Moines on April 9-10 competing on the Iowa Fox & Socks team at 138 pounds. Brown went 6-2 with five of her wins coming by a pin.
Then she headed to Wisconsin to compete in the Teen for Strength Combine. “I really enjoyed the strength combine. Even though I was the only girl there, I had fun meeting new people,” said Moorea. “The combine was a competition with myself and to see how hard I could push it. I ended up hitting a 100lb new PR on the deadlift for 390 and was so proud of myself.”
On July 30-31 she competed at the AAU Junior Girls Freestyle duals wrestling for Team Iowa at 138lbs. The AAU Jr. Olympics has only offered a women’s individual in the past. This year the first women’s high school freestyle dual division was offered and supported.
Moorea finished in second place going 2-2. She won by fall in her first-round match in 5:01 over Molly Keller (Hammer Chicks National).
In round two she lost by fall to eventual champion Keira Rosenmarkle (Carolina Grapple Girls). In round three Moorea won by fall in :57 seconds over Caden Collett (Baynard Trained Women). In her final match of the day, she fell to Cloe Charlesworth (Hammer Chicks Elite) by a tech fall.
“I have a lot to work on when it comes to freestyle. That was my first ever freestyle tournament and I was very proud of my wrestling when I got out of my head and wrestled like I do best and not when I was scared that it was freestyle.” said Moorea.
“I honestly learned most from this experience was that no matter where you wrestle, or what style, a clear head with great coaches and friends, can give all the needed confidence to wrestle a match to be proud, of win or lose.” said Brown.
She turned around the following weekend and wrestled at the Wrestle Like A Girl Classic in Coralville at the Xtreme Arena dominating the field going 5-0 with all her wins via a fall to take home the gold at 144lbs.
“I honestly went into the tournament with no expectations. I just wanted to get back out on the mat, win or lose,” said Moorea. “So, to go through with all pins meant the world to me because every match I just wanted to wrestle each match with a clear head and just for fun.”
She looked at her bracket and saw she only knew two of the girls, and one of them beat her in January after she just got back from winter break. She noticed she would wrestle her in her last match of the day.
“When we decided to go, we didn’t know who was going. All we knew is that it was a way to get back into folk style wrestling after practice since March on freestyle, said dad Chri. “We went there with no expectations except to give it our all. She signed up for 138 class but there were only 3 in the class so she bumped 138 up to 144.”
Moorea looked down at the mats and saw the Cornell women’s coach on mat 3 working the computers and right away she said “I want to wrestle on mat 3.” Moorea has wanted to go to Cornell for as long as she remembers.
Moorea knew who the girls were that weighed in heavier, so she knew she had to be smart about her shots. There were four mats going, and they were whipping through the matches.
In her round one match which was on mat four, she wrestled Jillian Giller (Serafin BJJ) pinning her in the first period. Round two she faced Ashley Bjork (Decorah) on mat 3. Moorea made easy work of Bjork with another pin. This one in 1:44.
In her third match of the day (on mat three) Moorea was feeling good on where she was and how things were coming back easily. She proceeded to then pin Chloe Scarbrough (Doomsday Wrestling Club) in a mere :25 seconds.
One of the AAU coaches that took her to Junior Olympics said, “you know you don’t have to pin everyone.” Moorea looked at him and told him, “I am saving myself for the last match.” He asked who it was, it was Kiara Djoumessi. Then he was ok, “I understand.”
Moorea knew she had to finish with two girls that were heavier than her. She told dad, “I am going to be smart and only take good shots. She wasn’t going to force anything.”
In her fourth match she had McKenzie Tollefson from the Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club. She pinned her in 1:53.
Moorea knew she was ready to go three rounds with the AAU champ and a member of 16u dual champion from Fargo in Kiara Djoumessi Waverly, IA.
The first period they try to size each other up, not really doing much. In period two Moorea lost the toss and Kiara deferred. Moorea looked at me and said , she knew right then she could cover Kiara, and once she got her legs in she pinned her in 3:29 to take home the gold and title.
“All my matches went super-fast, so hopefully this is some good insight. When it came to all my matches, as soon as I got a take down, go-behind, or started on top I got my legs in,” said Brown. “I’m very good in that position even when I look in a bad position or too high. Shortly after my legs are in, I am able to work in ½’s and bar arm easily where I use the strength in my legs to help turn and pin each girl.”