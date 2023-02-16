The Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the County’s annual funding allocation to the libraries in Cedar Rapids, Center Point, Central City, Coggon, Ely, Fairfax, Hiawatha, Lisbon, Marion, Mount Vernon, and Springville. The Board of Supervisors provides this annual funding to the 11 city libraries from the County’s Rural Services Fund, which allows residents in unincorporated Linn County to use the services at these city libraries without paying a user fee.
The Board of Supervisors determines the total annual library budget, and a formula that takes into account each library’s city funding, rural circulation, and hours of operation determines each library’s annual appropriation. Each of the 11 city libraries in Linn County receives an appropriation since Linn County does not operate its own library. The total 2023 library appropriation is $485,000 and given to the following libraries:
• Cedar Rapids, $87,369.04
• Center Point, $69,819
• Central City, $23,621
• Coggon, $12,750
• Ely, $36,995.87
• Fairfax, $26,558.62
• Hiawatha, $88,187.26
• Lisbon, $23,069.27
• Marion, $50,966.61
• Mount Vernon, $31,621.32
• Springville, $34,082.01
This funding reflects Linn County’s strategic goal of enhancing the quality of life for residents through improving accessibility for public programs by helping to ensure all residents have access to library materials and resources.