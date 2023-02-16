The Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) in Coggon completed its 2022 fourth-quarter donation of over $11,000 to local community organizations. The donation money raised comes from customers shopping at the thrift store and allows FMTS to give back to the community with quarterly donations.
“We thank you for donations in the past and those you will make in the future. Our goal is to turn those around and give back to the community,” said Latha Bildstein, FMTS donations director.
2022 fourth quarter donations were awarded to the following organizations:
• Alburnett Historical Society, $250
• Alburnett Post Prom, $100
• Camp Courageous Project, $200
• Camp Wapsie, $500
• Cedar Valley Humane Society, $200
• Central City Historical Society, $250
• Central City Post Prom, $100
• Chains Interrupted, $200
• Coggon Fire and Rescue Project, $2,000
• Coggon Harvest Home, $500
• Coggon Historical Society, $1,000
• Coggon Local Food Bank, $500
• Coggon Meals on Wheels, $1,000
• Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice, $500
• Freedom Foundation, $500
• Hall Perrine Cancer Center, $500
• Helen Nassif Cancer Center, $500
• Iowa Alliance Humane Society, $200
• North Linn Post Prom, $100
• North Linn Year Book, $200
• North Linn Youth Baseball, $250
• North Linn Youth Softball, $250
• Troy Mills Historical Society, $250
• United Parish Lift the Lift Fund, $500
• Unity Point Hospice, $500
• Walker Historical Society, $250
The FMTS is taking donations of gently used items. Please drop them off at the storage shed at the north end of the building. The FMTS is located at the Coggon Center, 408 E. Linn St., and is open Friday from 12:30-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.