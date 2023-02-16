The Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) in Coggon completed its 2022 fourth-quarter donation of over $11,000 to local community organizations. The donation money raised comes from customers shopping at the thrift store and allows FMTS to give back to the community with quarterly donations.

“We thank you for donations in the past and those you will make in the future. Our goal is to turn those around and give back to the community,” said Latha Bildstein, FMTS donations director.

