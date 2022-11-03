The Faith Mission Thrift Store in Coggon donated $5,000 to Coggon Fire and Rescue for a new defibrillator. From left, Fire Chief Brian Rowe, Board President Anita Haughenbury and Board Member Barb Burke. Twelve other local organizations received a donation of $500.
The newly elected Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) board announced its donations to many local community organizations. The donations were made possible by shoppers each week to help keep the store open and allow FMTS to give back to the community with quarterly donations. FMTS is grateful to everyone who has stopped at the store and donated to make this possible.
Quarterly donations were given to the following organizations:
• Request from Lynx Archery club, $500
• Local ministries, $500
• Center Point Area Ambulance, $500
• Center Point Fire Department, $500
• Walker Fire Department, $500
• Central City Fire Department, $500
• Troy Mills Fire Department, $500
• Alburnett Fire Department, $500
• Ryan Fire Department, $500
• Coggon Food Pantry, $500
• North Linn FFA Food Back Packs, $500
• St. Luke’s Air Ambulance-LifeGuard, $500
• Coggon Fire and Rescue, $5,000
The $5,000 donated to the Coggon Fire and Rescue will be used for a new defibrillator.
FMTS thanks all the organizations that serve this great area.
The newly elected FMTS board took over July 1. As a group, local donations are a priority. The Faith Missions Thrift Store is located at 408 E. Linn St. in Coggon.