The Faith Mission Thrift Store in Coggon donated $5,000 to Coggon Fire and Rescue for a new defibrillator. From left, Fire Chief Brian Rowe, Board President Anita Haughenbury and Board Member Barb Burke. Twelve other local organizations received a donation of $500.

 Contributed Photo

The newly elected Faith Mission Thrift Store (FMTS) board announced its donations to many local community organizations. The donations were made possible by shoppers each week to help keep the store open and allow FMTS to give back to the community with quarterly donations. FMTS is grateful to everyone who has stopped at the store and donated to make this possible.

Quarterly donations were given to the following organizations:

