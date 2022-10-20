Five years ago, Mark and Janna Dierks took two acres of their cropland and turned it into a pollinator habitat consisting of native grasses and flowers. Since then, the couple has been raising Monarch butterflies and watching their meadow blossom into a full native prairie.

It started with the couple’s interest in placing a meadow on their property and, through research and partnering with organizations like Linn County Pheasants Forever, Iowa State Extension and Allendan Seed Company, a pollinator habitat was planted.

