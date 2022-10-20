Five years ago, Mark and Janna Dierks took two acres of their cropland and turned it into a pollinator habitat consisting of native grasses and flowers. Since then, the couple has been raising Monarch butterflies and watching their meadow blossom into a full native prairie.
It started with the couple’s interest in placing a meadow on their property and, through research and partnering with organizations like Linn County Pheasants Forever, Iowa State Extension and Allendan Seed Company, a pollinator habitat was planted.
Mark said the two acres had to be grid off when they planted their meadow to ensure all the seed was evenly distributed. The Dierks’ meadow has about 30 different native grasses and 10 native flowers. Janna said it took about two years for the area not to look like weeds, and since then, each year, the meadow looks different with the different grasses and flowers blooming.
“What we have learned is every year it looks different because different seeds have taken hold,” said Janna. “Each year, we burn a third of meadow and we just love watching the pollinators change.”
The couple said this year, the meadow had a lot of shades of yellow throughout it and not many color variations.
Mark said it takes patience for the prairie to grow and be established. The first year it sleeps and the area looks like weeds, and it is not until the third year it leaps.
“You have to be patient,” said Mark. “If you are expecting something awesome the first couple of years, you are really going to get frustrated. It looks just like weeds.”
With time Mark said the looking like weeds slowly will fade away and turn into grasses and flowers as they drive out the weeds.
“Once you get to year three, it looks like a meadow naturally,” said Mark.
With a blooming meadow, the interest in raising butterflies was sparked at Janna’s teaching job about six years ago. She said a science teacher next door to her classroom had students bring in Monarch caterpillars. She said she asked many questions about the butterflies and, by the following spring, Mark and Janna were raising Monarchs.
Monarch butterflies are essential to the ecosystem as they help with the pollination of plants, including the food supply. Due to pesticides, more farmland and fewer native areas to host milkweed, the butterfly population has shrunk to where it’s on the endangered species list. This has happened unintentionally and many organizations and landowners are switching land back to native grasses and flowers.
“If we were to lose all pollinators, we would lose all our fruits and vegetables, anything that is needed to be pollinated. They are critical to our food intake,” said Janna.
The couple partnered with the Monarch Research Project in Marion to start the production of Monarchs. The project would supply the couple with the eggs, and for the next 30 days, the eggs would go through the stages of caterpillars, chrysalis and adult butterflies. The most important thing about raising Monarchs is having milkweed.
“Monarchs need milkweed. All the caterpillars will only eat is milkweed. That is their only food,” said Janna. “That is why milkweed is so critical to the Monarchs.”
Raising Monarchs does not have to be a large operation and does not have to be excessive. Janna said they had seven butterflies the first year; last year, they raised a total of 260.
“All you need is access to milkweed. If you have access to milkweed, you can raise Monarchs,” said Janna.
Once the Monarchs are released, the couple has been tagging them the Monarchs once they are released and placed them in a national database to keep track of them. Janna said when the first milkweed appears, the Monarchs will appear in Iowa sometime in late May and will be around until early October, then migrate to Mexico for the winter.
Through a lot of research, the couple is thankful for the resources between the research center and the internet.
“Thankful for the internet because we could look anything up. Different people have different opinions,” said Janna.
Janna and Mark are not the only ones investing in prairies for Monarchs. In 2018, Linn County started the 1,000 Mile Pilot, where areas along second roadway ditches were planted with native grasses and flowers in partnership with the Monarch Research Project (MRP). This project was done to bring refuge and food for endangered bees, butterflies and other pollinators. Each mini prairie is 60 to 100-square-foot throughout the ditch.
Janna said they were excited to see this project come down the stretch of gravel road.
The couple is well pleased with their meadow and Monarchs but loves watching their grandkids learn about the pollinators.
“We were trying to teach the grandkids the name of the plants, and their moms cracked up,” said Janna.
Janna further explained that the grandchildren would go to parks and point out the same plants in their meadow. She has also gone to her grandchildren’s school and taught their peers about pollinators.
“Our grandkids are happy to tell anybody about them and correct them when they are wrong,” said Janna. “They have so much fun with it.”
Mark said they are currently looking into expanding their pollination area but will have to see about that with time.