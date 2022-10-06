It’s always difficult to forecast weather, but if dry field conditions persist, the potential for combine and field fires this fall could be a problem. All it takes is a single high-temperature source in the engine area or an overheated bearing to ignite dry plant material.

During harvest periods with increased fire potential, fires cause millions of dollars in property damage in Iowa, including loss of machinery, crops and time. Injuries to farm workers and firefighters also are an unfortunate outcome in some instances.

