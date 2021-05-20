Former Central City Fire Chief, James O’Leary requested a public hearing with the Central City Council to address his removal from that position during a special session held May 12 at the Falcon Center.
O’Leary, who had been on the fire department over 18 years, serving eight of those as chief, addressed the council regarding the letter he received from Mayor Adam Griggs notifying him of his removal.
In the letter to O’Leary, Griggs cited several reasons for O’Leary’s dismissal, including, the mayor’s and city official’s lack of confidence in his ability to perform duties as fire chief.
O’Leary said he “didn’t have any issue” with current council members or City Administrator, Shelley Annis, and directed his objections towards Griggs. O’Leary questioned whether or not the mayor had the authority to remove him from the fire chief position. “I want to hear from the council as why I was removed,” O’Leary said.
Griggs defended his actions as outlined in the letter, and said a major reason for the dismal was due to O’Leary’s choosing to ignore the city council’s requests to stop construction at 700 Iehl Street. The property is the proposed relocation site of the new fire station.
According to city code, Griggs has the authority to remove the fire chief without the approval of the city council. Grigg’s said he met with fire department leadership and contacted council members about his intention to remove O’Leary.
About a dozen people were in attendance to voice their support of O’Leary and many questioned the procedure that allowed the dismissal. One resident addressing the council, stated he felt there was a need to have better communication between the city and its respective departments.
Other supporters of O’Leary stated the code that allows the mayor to remove the fire chief needs to be reviewed. Several in attendance thought it should have fallen on the city council for final approval to remove O’Leary. In addition, several people voiced their opinion about amending the code to prohibit the mayor from be able to remove the fire chief in the future.
Council member, Chad Watkinson, said the city wants to set standards for the fire chief position and agreed there needed to be “open dialogue between the chief and the council.”
Council members later approved Griggs’ appointment of Mike Mosher as the new fire chief. Mosher, was currently serving as Central City assistant fire chief before the appointment.