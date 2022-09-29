Buffalo Ridge Orchard planted its first apple tree in 2003; since then, the family orchard has grown into a diverse farm with the production of apples, pears, potatoes and many other vegetables, as well as a new store.

Vern and Mary Zahradnik started the orchard 19 years ago by planting the first trees. They wanted to retire from hog production and sell fruit at farmers’ markets. Before the trees were fully matured in 2008, Mary would bake bread at the local farmer’s markets.

Recommended for you