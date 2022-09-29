The Buffalo Ridge Orchard, outside Central City, has grown into a diverse family farm bringing produce to customers’ tables. From left, Owners Marcus and Emma Johnson took over the farm from her parents, Vern and Mary Zahradnik.
Buffalo Ridge Orchard planted its first apple tree in 2003; since then, the family orchard has grown into a diverse farm with the production of apples, pears, potatoes and many other vegetables, as well as a new store.
Vern and Mary Zahradnik started the orchard 19 years ago by planting the first trees. They wanted to retire from hog production and sell fruit at farmers’ markets. Before the trees were fully matured in 2008, Mary would bake bread at the local farmer’s markets.
Thereafter, their daughter, Emma Johnson, and her husband, Marcus, were interested in the orchard and took over operations. The Zahradniks are still active in the orchard operations, with Vern in delivery and Mary helping to pack orders.
The orchard is located east of Central City at 1337 Rollins Road, on a total of 80 acres, with 15 acres dedicated to the family’s 3,600 apple trees, consisting of 50 varieties and five acres of diversified vegetables.
“It’s a hidden gem,” said Emma.
The orchard uses dwarf apple trees, which only grow to six to 12 feet tall and produce fruit between four and five years, unlike a standard apple tree that can grow 20-25 feet tall and take more time to produce a crop. The family has been using this method for a while, adapting to cutting-edge practices in organic farming, like crop rotation, cover crops, cultivation, hand weeding, and organic sprays.
“We are a small orchard, we are not planting thousands of acres of apple trees,” said Emma. “The dwarf system requires less pruning, less spray and more fruit per acre which made sense for us.”
Marcus said they harvest from Aug. to Oct. With the different varieties, they can harvest through the whole season, and some varieties store longer, enabling them to sell into Jan or Feb.
“We are harvesting apples now into mid to late July. They are cooking apples. Any good eating apples are late July to early Aug,” said Marcus. “We are harvesting up until we get a hard frost, usually in late October, or early November.”
On average, the orchard harvests 80-100 bushels per day and roughly harvest 100,000 pounds of apples this year. Mid to late September is peak apple season for Buffalo Ridge Orchard.
“We always say, because we have slowly expanded the orchard, the following year is our next biggest crop,” said Emma.
The family is passionate about producing and helping feed the local communities of Linn county and beyond. Emma and Marcus participate in the Iowa City Farmers Market and Field to Family Online Market.
They also direct wholesale to local businesses like New Pioneer Food Coop, Gary’s Foods, Bushel and a Peck, Bread Garden Market, Hometown Market, Dan and Debbie’s Creamery, and more. Also, the orchard sells to non-grocery businesses like Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Clarke University in Dubuque, Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Central City Schools and other local businesses.
“It’s a constant apple in, apples out,” said Emma.
The orchard also donates its products to different food banks for those in need in the local area.
“We donate apples to our local food pantries, and that is something we are always excited about,” said Emma.
With the orchard being diversified in different produce production, the family has become part of the community with other small, local farmers.
“There is a small farm diversified crop community that exists that reminds me a lot of the farm community I grew up with when farms were smaller, and did not have to have every single piece of equipment because your neighbor down the road had it,” said Emma. “Now, I feel like that is the community we are a part of, which is really cool to see it has flourished and grown.”
The next phase for the orchard is the opening of their farm store. The store is connected to their packing house and started in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the full use of the store. Emma said the store is now open and has regular operating hours.
In the store, the family offers their products but also take and bake pies, turnovers, apple chips, and more.
Buffalo Ridge Orchard store is open until Dec on Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the orchard, visit buffaloridgeorchard.com/.