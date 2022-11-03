A total of 16,629 students from more than 140 schools voted in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll this week. Students in every K-12 school across the state were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a fun, hands-on, learning activity to engage young people in civics.

The final results show Republican Kim Reynolds winning the Youth Straw Poll race for Governor, with 60% of the vote. Democrat Deidre DeJear had 31% and Libertarian Rick Stewart picked up 9%.

Recommended for you