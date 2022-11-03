A total of 16,629 students from more than 140 schools voted in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll this week. Students in every K-12 school across the state were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races. The purpose of the poll is to serve as a fun, hands-on, learning activity to engage young people in civics.
The final results show Republican Kim Reynolds winning the Youth Straw Poll race for Governor, with 60% of the vote. Democrat Deidre DeJear had 31% and Libertarian Rick Stewart picked up 9%.
Republican Chuck Grassley came out on top in the U.S. Senate race, 61%-39%, over Democrat Michael Franken.
Iowa’s four U.S. House races were polled as well. In the First Congressional District, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Christina Bohannon 58%-42%. Republican Ashley Hinson won 66%-34% over Liz Mathis in the Second District.
Democrat Cindy Axne defeated Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa’s Third District, 56%-44%. Republican Randy Feenstra picked up 63% of the vote in the Fourth District, with Democrat Ryan Melton at 23% and Liberty Party Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder at 14%.
Traditionally, the Iowa Youth Straw Poll has served as a good indicator of how the actual elections will shape up.
“I want to thank all the teachers, principals and staff that helped make the Youth Straw Poll possible, but most importantly, thank you to the students who made their voices heard,” Secretary Pate said. “This was hopefully a valuable, hands-on learning experience for them, and I hope all of them will continue to be a voter throughout their lives.”